Colorado drops seventh straight in loss to BYU

It's been a rough start to the year for Colorado's men's basketball program, there's no way around it.

The Buffs are now winless dating back to before the new year after dropping their seventh straight game Tuesday night, 83-67 to BYU at home.

That leaves Colorado 9-9 overall and 0-7 in Big 12 play.

“Just want to start by apologizing to our fan base, apologize to every former player that's worn the Colorado uniform. We're not living up to our end of the bargain as a coaching staff or as players in the program," coach Tad Boyle said afterward. "So I want to apologize to our fan base, but especially the ones that came out tonight on a Tuesday night at 9 o'clock to support this team and program. They deserve more than we gave them.

"And obviously got to throw that halftime speech in the toilet and flush maybe multiple times because we didn't come out in the second half ready to play. BYU did. If you let a team shoot 67.9% from the field in your building after half, something's wrong, and we better fix what's wrong, or we're going to continue to get the same result.”

Colorado actually led 32-22 after a pair of free throws from Assane Diop with 5:44 left in the first half before letting BYU score the next 11 points to take the lead and, effectively, control of the momentum and game.

The Cougars (12-6, 3-4) led 38-36 at halftime and opened the second half on a 23-2 run, including 10 points in that span from Trevin Knell.

That was essentially the game.

Richie Saunders led BYU with 25 points while Knell finished with 14 as the Cougars shot 58.5 percent from the field.

Julian Hammond III was the only Buff in double figures with 17 points.

"You're down two at halftime, and you let them go on that run. I said guys, 'We gotta, we gotta guard better.' You're up 32-22 and maybe you had struggled to score. We had 36 points at halftime. They had 22 points with 5 minutes to go in the first half. And they end up with 38 so they scored 16 points in the last 5 minutes. Now, is that us or is that them? I think a lot of it has to do with us, personally," Boyle said. "Watching film with these guys, I'm going to continue to do it. I'm not going to stop doing what I do.

"I've been here for 14 years, this is year 15. I haven't lost confidence in myself. I can tell you that I feel like I can coach this game, but I'm not doing a very good job coaching this team, coaching these players, and I gotta go back to the drawing board and see how I can get to them, because right now I'm not getting to them.”