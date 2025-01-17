Breaking down the biggest impact transfer for each Big 12 program

Conner Weigman (Photo by © Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

With the winter transfer window in the books, each college football fan can sit back and take stock of the new names dotting their favorite team’s roster. Take a look at which new transfer will make the biggest impact for each team in the Big 12 next season.

ARIZONA: WR Kris Hutson

It's impossible to replace a receiver such as Tetairoa McMillan but the Wildcats will have to do everything possible. Adding Hutson to their receiver corps is certainly a step in the right direction.

ARIZONA STATE: WR Jalen Moss

Quarterback Sam Leavitt is one of the bright young stars in all of college football at the quarterback position but he needs some more receivers. Moss is a great option for him heading into next season.

BAYLOR: WR Kobe Prentice

If Baylor had been able to put up a couple more points in a few games this season the 2024 campaign would have looked a lot different. Prentice brings a lot of talent to Waco and should turn out to be one of quarterback Sawyer Robertson's favorite targets.

BYU: TE Carsen Ryan

Transferring from Utah to BYU is a bit awkward given the intense rivalry but Ryan is making the jump anyway. He should have an immediate impact on the offense as a blocker and receiver.

CINCINNATI: RB Tawee Walker

Walker’s experience and production over the past few years should make him an integral part of Cincinnati’s offense next season. His presence will also take the pressure off of quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

COLORADO: WR Joseph Williams

Colorado is replacing a lot on both sides of the ball this offseason. The arrival of Williams in Boulder should make the transition to a new quarterback a bit smoother.

HOUSTON: QB Conner Weigman

The Cougars made a lot of big moves during this transfer cycle, but none bigger than the addition of Weigman. The former Texas A&M quarterback hopes to bring the Houston program to new heights as long as he can remain healthy.

IOWA STATE: WR Chase Sowell

This transfer cycle wasn’t exactly kind to the Cyclones, but the addition of Sowell should be very noticeable when Iowa State takes the field next season. With his production as a receiver over the last two seasons, Sowell will give quarterback Rocco Becht a big weapon.

KANSAS: RB Leshon Williams

Predictably, Kansas has been very active during this transfer cycle and Williams was one of its most important pickups. The former Iowa running back should step into the starting role for the Jayhawks this fall and could be the engine that makes the offense go.

KANSAS STATE: LB Jayshawn Ross

Ross has so much potential but the former Alabama linebacker never quite found his footing in Tuscaloosa. Now back close to home, Ross could be a difference maker this fall for the Wildcats.

OKLAHOMA STATE: QB Hauss Hejny

Oklahoma State lost a lot on both sides of the ball during this transfer cycle but its top priority was adding a quarterback who could step in and play this fall. Hejny has the opportunity to be QB1 for the Cowboys this season.

TCU: WR Jordan Dwyer

Coming from Idaho, Dwyer is expected to be one of the top receivers for TCU this season. The former FCS standout has the potential to be really productive in the TCU offense.

TEXAS TECH: RB Quinten Joyner

The Red Raiders have made huge moves during this transfer cycle and it was important for Texas Tech to bring in a running back with game-changing ability. That’s what they’re getting in Joyner, who many thought should have received more playing time at USC last season.

UCF: QB Tayven Jackson

Jackson isn’t the highest-rated player UCF head coach Scott Frost is bringing in during this transfer cycle, but he is one of the most important. The veteran quarterback is expected to battle for the starting job this fall and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him under center in week one.

UTAH: QB Devon Dampier

Dampier was one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation last season, and now Utah hopes he can recreate that production in Salt Lake City.

