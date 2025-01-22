Rating the class: Evaluating CU's 2025 winter transfer additions

Colorado lost 18 former starters this offseason, and head coach Deion Sanders had to go to work in the portal in order to replenish the departed talent on both sides of the ball.

In the winter transfer portal window, Colorado picked up 17 transfers, which includes two four-stars, 13 three-star transfers and two two-stars. Seven out of the 17 additions previously played at Power 4 programs while the remaining ten are bringing productive resumes from stints at a variety of Group of Five schools. With seven offensive, eight defensive and two special teams transfers, the Buffs rank 27th in Rivals 2025 transfer portal rankings.

Sanders’ roster will look drastically different when fall camp rolls around, but his staff so far has gathered a collection of quality depth pieces and players that are projected to make an immediate impact in the 2025 season.

Here are some early position grades for Colorado’s transfer portal class: