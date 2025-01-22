Rating the class: Evaluating CU's 2025 winter transfer additions

Colorado lost 18 former starters this offseason, and head coach Deion Sanders had to go to work in the portal in order to replenish the departed talent on both sides of the ball.
In the winter transfer portal window, Colorado picked up 17 transfers, which includes two four-stars, 13 three-star transfers and two two-stars. Seven out of the 17 additions previously played at Power 4 programs while the remaining ten are bringing productive resumes from stints at a variety of Group of Five schools. With seven offensive, eight defensive and two special teams transfers, the Buffs rank 27th in Rivals 2025 transfer portal rankings.
Sanders’ roster will look drastically different when fall camp rolls around, but his staff so far has gathered a collection of quality depth pieces and players that are projected to make an immediate impact in the 2025 season.
Here are some early position grades for Colorado’s transfer portal class:
Quarterback: A+
Kaidon Salter and five-star Julian Lewis will battle for the starting role in the spring and fall camp. Both quarterbacks possess elite skillsets and dual-threat qualities to help maintain the Buffs’ exceptional quarterback play that Shedeur Sanders left on the program. Salter gives Colorado an edge on the ground with 1,676 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns in his last two starting seasons while Lewis is a prolific passer with 3,798 passing yards with 48 passing touchdowns in Georgia’s highest classification (6A) of high school football.
Lewis announced his commitment to the Buffs on Nov. 22, but Colorado needed the reinforcement of a well-seasoned collegiate quarterback leading to the acquisition of Salter on Dec. 18. Salter’s success in his last two seasons as Liberty’s starting quarterback has provided him with a favorable opportunity to take over at Colorado, but he’ll have to earn that spot as he competes with Lewis.
“[Lewis] is a playmaker, one of the best quarterbacks in his class,” Salter said in an interview. “So just being able to compete and go out there and do what we have to do to help each other, build each other up. It's all love over there, and it'll be a great competition between us. There were no promises, all competition.”
While the QB competition lies ahead, Sanders and his staff addressed CU’s most crucial position sufficiently with two effective playmakers.