CUSportsNation.com

Social Media Reaction: Buffs steal one in Lincoln
The Buffs came from behind to defeat Nebraska with a 40-yard strike from Steven Montez to Laviska Shenault and a huge defensive stand by DJ Eliot and Co. Following the game, the Buffs Twittersphere erupted.
Nobody believed but us. #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/JBcQBkoC4Y— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 8, 2018
The fight song never sounded so good! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/CBgwXWH0gp— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 8, 2018
BUFFS WIN!!!!!! Incomplete on 4th down!!!!#CUvsNU #BeatNebraska #RivalriesRenewed #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/NKTYkgVtJV— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 8, 2018
A great performance from @Airmontez12 today!#CUvsNU #GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/Urje0GfZum— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@RunRalphieRun) September 8, 2018
Pretty sure our hearts stopped on that one. 😳#COLOvsNEB | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/8gR9iU2VS2— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 8, 2018
2 pt conversion is no good, but the Buffs grab the 33-28 lead with 1:06 left in the game. What a throw and catch!— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) September 8, 2018
Scoring Drive: 7 plays, 77 yards, 1:17
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED@RUNRALPHIERUN TAKES THE LEAD WITH 1:06 LEFT#COLOvsNEB | #Pac12FB pic.twitter.com/o469RB5LS3— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 8, 2018
The Recap: Colorado beats Nebraska in an instant classic #cubuffs https://t.co/6SEcCgu3EK— CUSportsNation (@CUSportsNation) September 8, 2018
Unbelievable throw and catch to give Colorado a late lead in Lincoln 👀 pic.twitter.com/gbO0809dTm— ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) September 8, 2018
Meanwhile, Colorado, holy smokes do they have a star in WR Laviska Shenault. 11 catches for 211 last week, 10 for 177 this week.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 8, 2018
Unbelievable battle b/w former conference rivals Colorado & Nebraska. Only time one league had top 3 in final AP poll was Big 8’s glory days in 1971: 1. Nebraska, 2. Oklahoma, 3. Colorado— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 8, 2018
Buffs win! Colorado defeats Nebraska 33-28. #9Sports pic.twitter.com/0mlRFa2Gay— 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) September 8, 2018
Big time touchdown connection to Montez for Colorado. Best player on the field. Nebraska can’t contain him.— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 8, 2018
DOWN GO THE CORNHUSKERS.— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 8, 2018
Colorado pulls the upset to spoil Scott Frost's debut. pic.twitter.com/IIGtDQ0jfD
Great win for the Buffs in Lincoln. Fun game. It’s almost as if Nebraska and Colorado should be in the same conference.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 8, 2018
Gotta love this one
Final from Lincoln.— ❄️ Nebraska Football ❄️ (@HuskerFBNation) September 8, 2018
Colorado wins, 33-28.