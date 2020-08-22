CUSportsNation - Taylor Embree has offered a pair of 2022 prospects so far in August

Taylor Embree has offered a pair of 2022 prospects so far in August
Taylor Embree moved quickly to beef up the TEs room upon being hired by Karl Dorrell. In terms of the 2020 season, he accomplished that goal with flare, brining on a handful of helping hands — including two from the Pac-12 — as walk-ons to reinforce Brady Russell and Luke Stillwell.
And of course for the 2021 class, he got a verbal commitment from blue chip in-state tight end Erik Olsen. Now, with his ducks sufficiently in order for 2020 and 2021, Embree has began to look even further onto the horizon.
That has been evidenced by a pair of Class of 2022 tight ends he's offered this month alone.
One, Micah Riley, picked up an offer yesterday. Riley is 6-foot-5 and weighs nearly 30 pounds. The four-star prospect already has over 15 offers with more likely on the way.
Thus far, ASU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Penn State are notable on his offer sheet. He hails from Bellevue (West) Nebraska, which represents an unusual recruiting foray into the state for the Buffaloes.
Riley won a Class A state championship last fall with Bellevue West and displays a good foundation for becoming a viable weapon in the passing game. Right now, his strength is in the blocking department.
After a call with @embo82 , I am extremely happy to announce I have received a scholarship offer from The University of Colorado! pic.twitter.com/6d3AsjSkNt— Micah Riley (@micah_r_d) August 21, 2020
Embree also recently offered 2022 prospect Arlis Boardingham, a 6-foot-5, 200-pounder from Lake Balboa (Birmingham) California. Nevada and Boston College have offered, as well, and Embree has gotten Colorado into the conversation with him early.
On film, he's clearly used at Birmingham as a wide receiver which makes the offer from Embree interesting. The Buffs have made it no secret that they want to start incorporating the tight end position prominently into the offense and the way they seem to want to do that, at least partially, is to bring in TE/WR hybrid recruits.
Boardingham fits the bill. Fast enough to line up like a traditional wide receiver and big enough to hold his own on blocking assignments.
Blessed to recieve an offer from colorado @embo82 @CoachChev6 @CUBuffsFootball #AG2G pic.twitter.com/dtWpIjTtEl— Arlis Boardingham (@Arlisb42) August 11, 2020