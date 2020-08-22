CUSportsNation - Taylor Embree has offered a pair of 2022 prospects so far in August

Taylor Embree moved quickly to beef up the TEs room upon being hired by Karl Dorrell . In terms of the 2020 season, he accomplished that goal with flare, brining on a handful of helping hands — including two from the Pac-12 — as walk-ons to reinforce Brady Russell and Luke Stillwell .

And of course for the 2021 class, he got a verbal commitment from blue chip in-state tight end Erik Olsen. Now, with his ducks sufficiently in order for 2020 and 2021, Embree has began to look even further onto the horizon.

That has been evidenced by a pair of Class of 2022 tight ends he's offered this month alone.

One, Micah Riley, picked up an offer yesterday. Riley is 6-foot-5 and weighs nearly 30 pounds. The four-star prospect already has over 15 offers with more likely on the way.

Thus far, ASU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon and Penn State are notable on his offer sheet. He hails from Bellevue (West) Nebraska, which represents an unusual recruiting foray into the state for the Buffaloes.

Riley won a Class A state championship last fall with Bellevue West and displays a good foundation for becoming a viable weapon in the passing game. Right now, his strength is in the blocking department.