CUSportsNation - Buffs enter the mix for blue chip '22 WR Armani Winfield

Darrin Chiaverini's primary 2021 target is fellow four-star wide receiver and Texan Ketron Jackson out of Royse City and Chiaverini clearly has designs to go after more Lone Star State blue chippers for the '22 class.

If there's a recruiter on Colorado's staff who has consistently displayed an ability to sign blue chip prospects, it's Chiaverini, who has appeared on Rivals' list of the nation's Top 25 Recruiters for two years straight.

With only nine scholarship seniors set to free up scholarships for 2021 and the Buffs' class this cycle thus expected to be under 20, Chiaverini will look for quality over quantity with the '21 guys he goes after.

As for the Class of 2022, Winfield's offer indicates Chiaverini will stay consistent in going after big dogs.

That said, pursuing Winfield will be no small task. Currently, there are five Rivals FutureCasts placed for him to land at Oklahoma. Other than the Sooners, Winfield has an offer sheet longer than a medieval scroll.

His list of scholarship opportunities is completely comprised of big-time Power Five offers, with Alabama, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Texas and Southern Cal prominent within it.

Arizona State, Penn State, Missouri and Ohio State similarly have offered.