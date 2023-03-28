Takeaways from Cody Williams' McDonald's All-American Game performance
Cody Williams, Colorado’s highest-ranking recruit in program history, took to the hardwood in Houston with many other high school all-stars in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.
Alongside some of the best players in the 2023 class, Williams made a statement for himself attacking the rim. He started off the game with three of the East’s first six points as the West went on a lengthy run.
His first point came from the free-throw line and more trips to the stripe would follow from his physical drives to the hoop. He hit 4 of 6 from the line. Williams used his size on both ends of the court. He was beat in the backcourt on a couple occasions but was explosive in the paint, capitalizing with two big dunks.
One of the slams was in transition and he also had a long assist downhill in transition.
“He’s a late bloomer, but his best basketball is ahead of him,” one of the announcers said, which was a good description for Williams' game on Tuesday.
Williams did not post the most eye-popping numbers with just 8 points, but he did a good job creating plays with his physical style. That style will blend well with the Buffs' similar defensive approach.
East claimed its first lead against the West with approximately 3:20 left in regulation. The game was close to going into overtime, the first OT in McDonald’s All-American Game history, but Kentucky-bound guard DJ Wagner helped seal the deal.
Williams was on the bench during the those last three minutes.