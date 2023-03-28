Cody Williams, Colorado’s highest-ranking recruit in program history, took to the hardwood in Houston with many other high school all-stars in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game.

Alongside some of the best players in the 2023 class, Williams made a statement for himself attacking the rim. He started off the game with three of the East’s first six points as the West went on a lengthy run.

His first point came from the free-throw line and more trips to the stripe would follow from his physical drives to the hoop. He hit 4 of 6 from the line. Williams used his size on both ends of the court. He was beat in the backcourt on a couple occasions but was explosive in the paint, capitalizing with two big dunks.

One of the slams was in transition and he also had a long assist downhill in transition.