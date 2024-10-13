Takeaways: CU hit with adversity in loss to No. 18 Kansas State

in other news
PODCAST: Colorado gearing up for a big game vs. No. 18 Kansas State
Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards preview Colorado-Kansas State in this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast.
Mid-South Rumor Mill: Buffs making push for SMU commit Zay Gentry
The cornerback from Texas is among the recent offers sent out by the Colorado coaching staff.
Midwest Rumor Mill: Four-star CB Dawayne Galloway on CU's radar
The 2025 recruit from Ohio backed off his commitment to Purdue over the weekend.
Colorado and USC battle it out over four-star OT Carde Smith
Rivals analyst Sam Spiegelman has the latest on the four-star offensive lineman as the Buffs continue their pursuit.
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program
The NLI will become a thing of the pass after the Wednesday decision by the NCAA's DI Council.
Colorado’s performance against No. 18 Kansas State wasn’t perfect, and ultimately that's what cost it the game, but the Buffs were faced with having to overcome a number of hurdles Saturday night.
The absences of key playmakers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn, who both went down in the first half, didn’t take the wind out of the Buffs' sails as the game went late into the evening and down to the wire at Folsom Field.
Colorado’s offensive balance and run defense was nowhere near as solid as it was against UCF, which left the Buffs in a compromising position in the fourth quarter down by 10 points. Eventually Colorado climbed back to regain its first lead with 3:12 to play, but it was short lived as the Wildcats prevailed.
Despite the loss and four significant injuries for the receiver group, including Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons, Colorado was tasked with demonstrating its ability to persevere once again.
“Shows tremendous resilience,” head coach Deion Sanders said. “It shows you depth. It shows you the recruiting has been successful in the depth of that position. It shows that Pat [Shurmur] did a wonderful job. He didn’t change, the distribution of the ball and the play calling. We still had a couple big time guys out there that could make plays too."
Here are five key takeaways from the Buffs' loss against the Wildcats.
An action-packed fourth quarter plays out late in Boulder
