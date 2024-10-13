Takeaways: CU hit with adversity in loss to No. 18 Kansas State

Colorado’s performance against No. 18 Kansas State wasn’t perfect, and ultimately that's what cost it the game, but the Buffs were faced with having to overcome a number of hurdles Saturday night.

The absences of key playmakers Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn, who both went down in the first half, didn’t take the wind out of the Buffs' sails as the game went late into the evening and down to the wire at Folsom Field.

Colorado’s offensive balance and run defense was nowhere near as solid as it was against UCF, which left the Buffs in a compromising position in the fourth quarter down by 10 points. Eventually Colorado climbed back to regain its first lead with 3:12 to play, but it was short lived as the Wildcats prevailed.