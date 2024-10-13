Game Breakdown: Buffs’ late magic not enough in wild loss to Kansas State

Folsom Field late games are never over until they’re over.

Three weeks after Colorado’s miraculous win against Baylor under the lights in Boulder, the Buffs were back at it with another rollercoaster against one of the top teams in the Big 12. This time, however, Avery Johnson and No. 18-ranked Kansas State got the last laugh.

The young quarterback one-upped the heroics of Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado defense with a beautiful 50-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown with 2:14 remaining to lift Kansas State to a wild 31-28 victory.

Coach Chris Klieman and Kansas State appeared to have this one pretty much under control from the start. The Buffs got on the board first with a nice drive and a 25-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to LaJohntay Wester, but Johnson, running back DJ Giddens and the Kansas State ground attack quickly took command.

Giddens constantly bounced off defenders, made others miss and got downfield for big gains, while Johnson was sound in the pocket and extended plays with his legs, eventually punching in an 8-yard touchdown run (and adding a little ode to Deion Sanders with the dance at the end of it) to even things up at 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Kansas State defense dialed up the pressure, starting to send blitz after blitz, looping defenders into the backfield from all three levels of the defense, flushing Sanders out of the pocket and into the waiting arms of more white jerseys.

The Buffs’ offense stalled as a result, as they were unable to come up with any meaningful drives, and former Buff Dylan Edwards punched in a short touchdown to give Kansas State a 14-7 lead going into the half.

The Wildcats rolled that momentum over into the second half, marching down the field once again with an 8-minute touchdown drive –withstanding an injury to Johnson in the process – to take a commanding 21-7 lead. The Buffs steadied themselves with a drive in response, but still trailed 24-14 entering the final frame.

As has been the case so often, the Folsom Field chaos began when the final quarter got going. A Shedeur Sanders interception down in the red zone appeared to dash the Buffs’ hopes, but their defense came up big once again with a three-and-out. The Buffs didn’t waste a second chance to drive down and cut the lead down to 3, as Isaiah Augustave punctuated a long drive with a short touchdown run.

Speaking of the defense stepping up, the Buffs called upon it once again for a huge play on fourth down. Reserve cornerback Colton Hood – subbing in for the injured Travis Hunter – picked off a tipped pass and nearly took it back to the house, setting Sanders up for his second touchdown pass to Wester to improbably put the Buffs in front, 28-24, with 3:12 remaining.

The Colorado defense came up big twice but couldn’t keep it going. Kansas State came up with a few chunk plays when it mattered — first a wheel route to Giddens for a huge gain down the right sideline, then the long touchdown pass to Brown, to reclaim the lead.

Colorado’s last gasp came up short with a four-and-out, and the Buffs picked up their first loss in Big 12 play.

The loss of Hunter mid-game was certainly a big story on both sides of the ball. His absence was felt at cornerback on the final drive, when the Buffs needed someone to make one more play. On offense, the loss of Hunter along with Jimmy Horn Jr., Omarion Miller and Terrell Timmons Jr. took a massive chunk out of the wide receiver unit, limiting Sanders’ weapons during the second half.

The Buffs will try to get healthy and regroup before a challenging road trip to Tucson to play against Arizona next Saturday.