After six years, Nebraska finally got its revenge against the Buffs. The Cornhuskers beat Colorado in convincing fashion Saturday with a 28-10 victory in Lincoln.

Colorado’s offensive issues in the loss came with a familiar feeling as the key problems the Buffs had to deal with last year continue to haunt them still in the 2024 season — running the ball and protecting the passer. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was getting hit from all sides, and the Buffs didn’t produce any points until the second half via a field goal. Nebraska’s defensive front was obliterating CU’s offensive line leaving Sanders and head coach Deion Sanders unable to overcome the Cornhuskers overbearing pass rush.

Along with the Nebraska’s formidable front line, overall this game really exposed CU in more ways than one in an important rivalry game. The Buffs performance featured countless mistakes and minimal to no resolutions. Nebraska had its way with Colorado and there was nothing the Buffs did to minimize the bleeding.

“I have no idea,” coach Sanders said on why it was so difficult for the offense. “If we would’ve known that answer, we would’ve responded quicker."