If you thought you were watching a rerun of the Oregon loss from last year, you’re forgiven. Saturday night in Lincoln was eerily similar to the beatdown that CU suffered in Eugene last season, as CU fell 28-10 against archrival Nebraska at Memorial Stadium.

All concerns that existed about this Buffs team throughout last season and after last week were under the microscope on Saturday night, and none of them passed the exam. The offensive line? Completely overmatched by a stout Nebraska defensive front in both the run game and the pass game. Shedeur Sanders was sacked six times and the Buffs ran the ball for just 22 yards on 16 carries.

The defensive line? Mostly unable to affect Dylan Raiola and definitely unable to stop Nebraska’s power run game, especially in the first half. The Cornhuskers were very efficient on the ground early on, and the Buffs struggled to keep them behind the sticks.

Game management? The Buffs botched the end of the first half with a chance to get some points going into the break, letting about 10 seconds run off before calling a timeout after a Shedeur Sanders scramble and then opting for a bizarre 61-yard field goal with kickoff specialist Jace Feely that barely even made it past the goal line.

"Hats off to Coach Rhule, his staff, coached a heck of a game," Deion Sanders said. "Great guy. Like I said, we came in the class together as coaches so I’m always rooting for them unless they play us. But I’m happy, if we’re gonna get our butts kicked it might as well be him."

This one was ugly from the start, as the Buffs started their first series with a dropped screen pass and a third-down sack. Nebraska answered with a quick march down the field to take a 7-0 lead on a touchdown run by Dante Dowdell.

Later in the first quarter, things went from bad to worse. With Colorado backed up to their own 2-yard line, Shedeur Sanders tried to get the ball out late to the right side, and Nebraska cornerback Tommi Hill picked it off and walked it in for a 14-0 lead.

After two more short Colorado drives fizzled out with punts, Nebraska continued to tack onto its lead with Dowdell’s second score of the night. After an Alejandro Mata field goal was blocked, Raiola got on the board at the end of the first half, finding running back Rahmir Johnson for a score to make it 28-0.

The Buffs’ offense got a little something going to start the second half, driving down inside the 10 thanks to a long reception by Will Sheppard. However, that drive fizzled out as well, and Mata got the Buffs on the board with a short field goal.

Most of the Nebraska focus was on killing the clock for the rest of the night, slowly bleeding it out with methodical drives. The Buffs found some more success offensively in the fourth quarter, and LaJohntay Wester got on the board with his first touchdown, but the hill was too steep to climb for Deion Sanders and company. They dropped to 1-1 on the season as they prepare for next week’s rivalry showdown with Colorado State.