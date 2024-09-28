Colorado was a massive 14-point underdog heading into its matchup against UCF, but the Buffs completely flipped the script on the Knights in their 48-21 victory in Orlando.





Coming off their bye week, the Knights had ample time to prepare for a Buffs team that was recovering from an overtime thriller against Baylor just a week ago. Perhaps it was Colorado’s momentum that catapulted it into one of head coach Deion Sanders largest wins in his tenure Saturday evening, but the Buffs were relentless leaving the Knights with minimal answers throughout the game.





Here are five takeaways from CU’s statement road win.



