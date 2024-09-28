PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Takeaways: Colorado asserts its dominance in Orlando

Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders talk on the sideline in Saturday's game against UCF on Saturday.
Head coach Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders talk on the sideline in Saturday's game against UCF on Saturday. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Nicolette Edwards • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@nikkiedwardsss

Colorado was a massive 14-point underdog heading into its matchup against UCF, but the Buffs completely flipped the script on the Knights in their 48-21 victory in Orlando.


Coming off their bye week, the Knights had ample time to prepare for a Buffs team that was recovering from an overtime thriller against Baylor just a week ago. Perhaps it was Colorado’s momentum that catapulted it into one of head coach Deion Sanders largest wins in his tenure Saturday evening, but the Buffs were relentless leaving the Knights with minimal answers throughout the game.


Here are five takeaways from CU’s statement road win.


Colorado puts together complete performance

In what appeared to be a daunting task versus the best rushing offense in the country, Colorado answered the call and then some. The Buffs (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) pieced together their most complete game of the season as the victory in Orlando was the highest point total (48) in head coach Deion Sanders' tenure in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense found the end zone five times, made two field goals and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig put the nail in the coffin with a 95-yard scoop and score.

Colorado's defensive line stepped up and held the Knights to just 177 rushing yards — their lowest rushing total all season.

"Football wise, it's one of the first times that we came out and played a collective game offensively, defensively as well as special teams with [Alejandro Mata] hitting that field goal right before the half," Sanders said. "That was tremendous. Even the play call right before Mata to get out of bounds, just phenomenal execution. Shedeur, I think he got touched a couple times but other than that, we ran the damn ball effectively. Really proud."

