Takeaways: Colorado asserts its dominance in Orlando
Colorado was a massive 14-point underdog heading into its matchup against UCF, but the Buffs completely flipped the script on the Knights in their 48-21 victory in Orlando.
Coming off their bye week, the Knights had ample time to prepare for a Buffs team that was recovering from an overtime thriller against Baylor just a week ago. Perhaps it was Colorado’s momentum that catapulted it into one of head coach Deion Sanders largest wins in his tenure Saturday evening, but the Buffs were relentless leaving the Knights with minimal answers throughout the game.
Here are five takeaways from CU’s statement road win.
Colorado puts together complete performance
In what appeared to be a daunting task versus the best rushing offense in the country, Colorado answered the call and then some. The Buffs (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) pieced together their most complete game of the season as the victory in Orlando was the highest point total (48) in head coach Deion Sanders' tenure in Boulder. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the offense found the end zone five times, made two field goals and Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig put the nail in the coffin with a 95-yard scoop and score.
Colorado's defensive line stepped up and held the Knights to just 177 rushing yards — their lowest rushing total all season.
"Football wise, it's one of the first times that we came out and played a collective game offensively, defensively as well as special teams with [Alejandro Mata] hitting that field goal right before the half," Sanders said. "That was tremendous. Even the play call right before Mata to get out of bounds, just phenomenal execution. Shedeur, I think he got touched a couple times but other than that, we ran the damn ball effectively. Really proud."
