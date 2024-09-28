Game Breakdown: Colorado makes statement with clinical win at UCF
Saturday was a proving ground for this Colorado football team.
It had started 3-1, but a nasty loss to Nebraska and a shaky, if miraculous, win against Baylor left some doubts in the minds of everyone watching. Those doubts quickly went away in Week 5.
The Buffs (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) played their best all-around game in the Deion Sanders era on Saturday, silencing a hostile Orlando crowd and controlling the previously unbeaten UCF Knights in a 48-21 victory.
This win was about progress and balance. Colorado showed positive signs in all phases of the game, both weaknesses and strengths. The run defense held the best rushing offense in the nation to just four yards per carry, and 177 yards total on the ground, less than half of its average coming in. The Buffs had some success on the ground of their own, eclipsing 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. The offensive line consistently gave Shedeur Sanders time to throw, and he picked the Knights’ secondary apart.
The beginning of this one was a roller coaster. The Buffs started the game off with a terrible first drive that ended with UCF star Deshawn Pace fooling Sanders and picking off a pass over the middle. The Knights were unable to take advantage of the turnover, as KJ Jefferson threw an interception of his own to Preston Hodge in the end zone.
The Buffs settled in offensively from there. Sanders marched the Buffs right down the field, capping the drive with a great pitch and catch to Travis Hunter for the game’s first points. He answered a long UCF score with another great throw to Will Sheppard for his second touchdown toss of the first quarter.
At the end of the first quarter, the Buffs defense stood tall to force a three-and-out, and then Pat Shurmur and the CU offense turned to the ground game. The Buffs picked up two first downs on the ground before Dallan Hayden capped a five-play, 50-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to give Colorado a two-score lead.
UCF’s offense responded nicely with a touchdown of its own, but a poorly managed drive at the end of the first half sandwiched between a pair of Alejandro Mata field goals put the Knights in a 27-14 hole at the break.
Colorado wasted no time asserting itself in the second half. After forcing a missed field goal, Sanders and the Buffs marched down the field in just four plays, with freshman Micah Welch punching it in from the 1-yard line to stretch the lead to 20. Hunter extinguished the next UCF drive with his weekly “wait, did he just do that?” play, snagging a diving interception to firmly put the Buffs in the driver’s seat.
The Knights (3-1, 1-1) never really threatened from there, as they desperately tried to scrap and claw their way back into the game. However, turnovers and red zone woes haunted them throughout the second half. With just over five minutes to go, the Buffs’ defense put an exclamation point on things. Jaylen Wester forced a Jefferson fumble, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig scooped it up and took it back 95 yards for the score.
A performance like this will certainly serve as a warning shot to the rest of the Big 12 that this Colorado team is different than the one that faded towards the end of last season. They it gets a week off before taking on Kansas State in Boulder on Oct. 12.
Scoring summary
First quarter
COL 3:49: Travis Hunter 23-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 7-0
UCF 3:38: RJ Harvey 75-yard pass from KJ Jefferson (Colton Boomer kick), tied 7-7
COL 0:10: Will Sheppard 57-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 14-7
Second quarter
COL 12:21: Dallan Hayden 14-yard run (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 21-7
UCF 8:41: KJ Jefferson 7-yard run (Colton Boomer kick), COL 21-14
COL 0:42: Alejandro Mata 36-yard field goal, COL 24-14
COL 0:00: Alejandro Mata 46-yard field goal, COL 27-14
Third quarter
COL 9:11: Micah Welch 1-yard run (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 34-14
UCF 3:38: Xavier Townsend 15-yard pass from KJ Jefferson (Colton Boomer kick), COL 34-21
COL 1:32: LaJohntay Wester 10-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 41-21
Fourth quarter
COL 5:05: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig 95-yard fumble return (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 48-21
Why Colorado won
The Buffs won because of their balance and their complementary football. It wasn’t a perfect day for Colorado, but it made strides in every aspect that had been lagging behind and its strengths were on full display. Just about every aspect of the team was clicking at one point. The Buffs ran for over 100 yards for the first time this season. Shedeur Sanders was efficient after the opening interception.
On defense, the Buffs held the powerful Knights running game to just four yards per carry, and they forced four turnovers. The defensive line played its best game of the season and supporting pieces like Taje McCoy and Arden Walker made a big impact.
Even the special teams, which was much-maligned through four weeks, had a good day. There were no big blunders on kickoff or punt, and Jimmy Horn Jr. broke off a big punt return to steal three points before halftime. Mata had a great day, drilling two field goals from 36 and 46 yards.
Turning point
The biggest moment that set the tone for this one happened at the very beginning. After a disastrous first offensive series for Colorado that saw Shedeur Sanders complete two passes for -10 yards before getting fooled on an interception.
UCF had a short field with a chance to take an early lead. However, with the Buffs trying to make a goal line stand, Preston Hodge came down with a monster interception in the end zone to get the ball back for CU and reset the momentum.
Colorado went down and scored on the ensuing drive to get on the board first.
Buffs offensive play of the game
Will Sheppard caught a lot of heat for his dropped Hail Mary last week in a quiet performance that saw him catch just one ball for five yards. He was on fire against UCF, making a pair of huge plays down the field on the way to 99 yards and a score. In the first half, Shedeur Sanders launched a third-down pass downfield to Sheppard, and the Vanderbilt transfer made a heck of an adjustment to come down with the touchdown.
Buffs defensive play of the game
Colorado’s defense had a few highlights in this one, but none of them topped the Buffs’ final score of the night. With UCF driving to try and make a last-ditch comeback, quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled the ball right to Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Silmon-Craig knew what to do with it, scampering 95 yards for the touchdown to seal the deal.
Buffs player of the game
Saturday was another step on the Travis Hunter Heisman campaign. CU’s superstar was shining on both sides of the ball once again, in this one, serving as a featured option in the passing game with a team-high nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. He got the Buffs on the board with a beautiful route to jump inside of the corner and get into the end zone.
However, the defensive side of the ball was where Hunter really stuck out. He found himself matched up one-on-one with star wideout Kobe Hudson on multiple occasions, and the Knights had almost no success.
Of course, Hunter couldn’t make it one game without adding another play to his reel of insane highlights. In the third quarter, Hunter beautifully played the middle of the deep receiver and the flat receiver in his soft squat, and then made a crazy break on the ball to get the diving interception.
The celebration is fitting.
Injury notes
It’s “redshirt week”, where players all over the country are choosing to save their year of eligibility and step away from their teams for the rest of the season. After the game, Deion Sanders said that linebackers Trevor Wood and Jeremiah Brown have redshirted and will not play the rest of the season.
Offensive lineman Kahlil Benson and defensive end Dayon Hayes did not play on Saturday due to injury.
Safety Shilo Sanders also did not play due to his forearm injury, and now will have two weeks to get healthy before CU takes the field again.
Welch appeared to pull up in the second half before limping off the field, and Isaiah Augustave took his share of the carries for the rest of the day.
The biggest news to watch is about Hunter, who got his knee twisted up on Silmon-Craig’s touchdown and limped off the field. He was walking around on the sidelines afterward, which is a good sign.
Stats
Colorado
Total Yards: 418
Passing
Shedeur Sanders: 28-for-35, 290 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT
Rushing
Isaiah Augustave: 4 carries, 39 yards
Dallan Hayden: 11 carries, 33 yards, TD
Micah Welch: 5 carries, 26 yards, TD
Shedeur Sanders: 5 carries, 15 yards
Charlie Offerdahl: 3 carries, 11 yards
Drelon Miller: 1 carry, 4 yards
Receiving
Will Sheppard: 4 catches, 99 yards, TD
Travis Hunter: 9 catches, 89 yards, TD
Jimmy Horn Jr.: 5 catches, 41 yards
LaJohntay Wester: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD
Micah Welch: 2 catches, 13 yards
Sav’ell Smalls: 1 catch, 11 yards
Terrell Timmons Jr.: 1 catch, 4 yards
Drelon Miller: 3 catches, -1 yards
UCF
Total yards: 461
Passing
KJ Jefferson: 20-for-35, 284 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Rushing
RJ Harvey: 16 carries, 77 yards
KJ Jefferson: 20 carries, 76 yards, TD
Johnny Richardson: 4 carries, 11 yards
Peny Boone: 2 carries, 7 yards
Xavier Townsend: 2 carries, 6 yards
Receiving
RJ Harvey: 4 catches, 92 yards, TD
Trent Whittemore: 1 catch, 54 yards
Xavier Townsend: 4 catches, 50 yards
Kobe Hudson: 2 catches, 39 yards
Randy Pittman Jr.: 3 catches, 18 yards
Ja’Varrius Johnson: 2 catches, 10 yards
Johnny Richardson: 2 catches, 10 yards
Peny Boone: 1 catch, 9 yards
Evan Morris: 1 catch, 2 yards