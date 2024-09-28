Saturday was a proving ground for this Colorado football team. It had started 3-1, but a nasty loss to Nebraska and a shaky, if miraculous, win against Baylor left some doubts in the minds of everyone watching. Those doubts quickly went away in Week 5. The Buffs (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) played their best all-around game in the Deion Sanders era on Saturday, silencing a hostile Orlando crowd and controlling the previously unbeaten UCF Knights in a 48-21 victory. This win was about progress and balance. Colorado showed positive signs in all phases of the game, both weaknesses and strengths. The run defense held the best rushing offense in the nation to just four yards per carry, and 177 yards total on the ground, less than half of its average coming in. The Buffs had some success on the ground of their own, eclipsing 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. The offensive line consistently gave Shedeur Sanders time to throw, and he picked the Knights’ secondary apart. The beginning of this one was a roller coaster. The Buffs started the game off with a terrible first drive that ended with UCF star Deshawn Pace fooling Sanders and picking off a pass over the middle. The Knights were unable to take advantage of the turnover, as KJ Jefferson threw an interception of his own to Preston Hodge in the end zone.

The Buffs settled in offensively from there. Sanders marched the Buffs right down the field, capping the drive with a great pitch and catch to Travis Hunter for the game’s first points. He answered a long UCF score with another great throw to Will Sheppard for his second touchdown toss of the first quarter. At the end of the first quarter, the Buffs defense stood tall to force a three-and-out, and then Pat Shurmur and the CU offense turned to the ground game. The Buffs picked up two first downs on the ground before Dallan Hayden capped a five-play, 50-yard drive with a 14-yard touchdown run to give Colorado a two-score lead. UCF’s offense responded nicely with a touchdown of its own, but a poorly managed drive at the end of the first half sandwiched between a pair of Alejandro Mata field goals put the Knights in a 27-14 hole at the break. Colorado wasted no time asserting itself in the second half. After forcing a missed field goal, Sanders and the Buffs marched down the field in just four plays, with freshman Micah Welch punching it in from the 1-yard line to stretch the lead to 20. Hunter extinguished the next UCF drive with his weekly “wait, did he just do that?” play, snagging a diving interception to firmly put the Buffs in the driver’s seat.

The Knights (3-1, 1-1) never really threatened from there, as they desperately tried to scrap and claw their way back into the game. However, turnovers and red zone woes haunted them throughout the second half. With just over five minutes to go, the Buffs’ defense put an exclamation point on things. Jaylen Wester forced a Jefferson fumble, Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig scooped it up and took it back 95 yards for the score. A performance like this will certainly serve as a warning shot to the rest of the Big 12 that this Colorado team is different than the one that faded towards the end of last season. They it gets a week off before taking on Kansas State in Boulder on Oct. 12.

Scoring summary

First quarter COL 3:49: Travis Hunter 23-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 7-0 UCF 3:38: RJ Harvey 75-yard pass from KJ Jefferson (Colton Boomer kick), tied 7-7 COL 0:10: Will Sheppard 57-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 14-7 Second quarter COL 12:21: Dallan Hayden 14-yard run (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 21-7 UCF 8:41: KJ Jefferson 7-yard run (Colton Boomer kick), COL 21-14 COL 0:42: Alejandro Mata 36-yard field goal, COL 24-14 COL 0:00: Alejandro Mata 46-yard field goal, COL 27-14 Third quarter COL 9:11: Micah Welch 1-yard run (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 34-14 UCF 3:38: Xavier Townsend 15-yard pass from KJ Jefferson (Colton Boomer kick), COL 34-21 COL 1:32: LaJohntay Wester 10-yard pass from Shedeur Sanders (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 41-21 Fourth quarter COL 5:05: Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig 95-yard fumble return (Alejandro Mata kick), COL 48-21

Why Colorado won

The Buffs won because of their balance and their complementary football. It wasn’t a perfect day for Colorado, but it made strides in every aspect that had been lagging behind and its strengths were on full display. Just about every aspect of the team was clicking at one point. The Buffs ran for over 100 yards for the first time this season. Shedeur Sanders was efficient after the opening interception. On defense, the Buffs held the powerful Knights running game to just four yards per carry, and they forced four turnovers. The defensive line played its best game of the season and supporting pieces like Taje McCoy and Arden Walker made a big impact. Even the special teams, which was much-maligned through four weeks, had a good day. There were no big blunders on kickoff or punt, and Jimmy Horn Jr. broke off a big punt return to steal three points before halftime. Mata had a great day, drilling two field goals from 36 and 46 yards.

Turning point

The biggest moment that set the tone for this one happened at the very beginning. After a disastrous first offensive series for Colorado that saw Shedeur Sanders complete two passes for -10 yards before getting fooled on an interception. UCF had a short field with a chance to take an early lead. However, with the Buffs trying to make a goal line stand, Preston Hodge came down with a monster interception in the end zone to get the ball back for CU and reset the momentum.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QUkVTVE9OIEhPREdFIFBJQ0tTIElUIE9GRiDwn5ikPGJyPjxicj4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzl3TmU4YjZHczMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS85d05lOGI2R3MzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENVU3BvcnRzUmVwb3J0 IChAQ1VTcG9ydHNOYXRpb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ1VTcG9ydHNOYXRpb24vc3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxMjc1ODY2OTQ3NTA1OTc/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Colorado went down and scored on the ensuing drive to get on the board first.

Buffs offensive play of the game

Will Sheppard caught a lot of heat for his dropped Hail Mary last week in a quiet performance that saw him catch just one ball for five yards. He was on fire against UCF, making a pair of huge plays down the field on the way to 99 yards and a score. In the first half, Shedeur Sanders launched a third-down pass downfield to Sheppard, and the Vanderbilt transfer made a heck of an adjustment to come down with the touchdown.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSUxMIFNIRVBQQVJEIERJVklORyBURCBTTkFHIPCfmLHwn5SlPGJy Pjxicj5XT1cuIDxicj48YnI+KHZpYSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDRkJPTkZP WDwvYT4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yN3V3enJjVUJMIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjd1d3pyY1VCTDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCbGVhY2hl ciBSZXBvcnQgKEBCbGVhY2hlclJlcG9ydCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbGVhY2hlclJlcG9ydC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDEzNTE3MDEy MjQ5NDE0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIw MjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Buffs defensive play of the game

Colorado’s defense had a few highlights in this one, but none of them topped the Buffs’ final score of the night. With UCF driving to try and make a last-ditch comeback, quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled the ball right to Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig. Silmon-Craig knew what to do with it, scampering 95 yards for the touchdown to seal the deal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DQU0gOTUgWUFSRCBTQ09PUCBBTkQgU0NPUkUg8J+UpTxicj48YnI+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9zZEJCZW9JMnNuIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vc2RCQmVvSTJzbjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDVVNwb3J0c1JlcG9y dCAoQENVU3BvcnRzTmF0aW9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NVU3BvcnRzTmF0aW9uL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTcyNjMzNTQ1MTU5MDY5 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buffs player of the game

Saturday was another step on the Travis Hunter Heisman campaign. CU’s superstar was shining on both sides of the ball once again, in this one, serving as a featured option in the passing game with a team-high nine catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. He got the Buffs on the board with a beautiful route to jump inside of the corner and get into the end zone.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSEVERVVSIFRPIFRSQVZJUyBGT1IgVEhFIFREIPCfkqo8YnI+PGJy PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMXJBeVdrSHltMyI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzFyQXlXa0h5bTM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ1VTcG9ydHNSZXBv cnQgKEBDVVNwb3J0c05hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DVVNwb3J0c05hdGlvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDEzMDQ1NDg5NDA4NDUz OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

However, the defensive side of the ball was where Hunter really stuck out. He found himself matched up one-on-one with star wideout Kobe Hudson on multiple occasions, and the Knights had almost no success.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyBkYW5nZXJvdXMgdGhyb3dpbmcgaW4gVHJhdmlzIEh1 bnRlciYjMzk7cyB0ZXJyaXRvcnkg8J+RgDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDVUJ1ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9i eDBUVUdycGNYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYngwVFVHcnBjWDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xODQw MTM2MTYyMDU0MjAxNzg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Of course, Hunter couldn’t make it one game without adding another play to his reel of insane highlights. In the third quarter, Hunter beautifully played the middle of the deep receiver and the flat receiver in his soft squat, and then made a crazy break on the ball to get the diving interception. The celebration is fitting.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSEFUIEFOIElOVEVSQ0VQVElPTiBCWSBUUkFWSVMgSFVOVEVSPGJy Pjxicj5IZSBtYWtlcyB0aGUgcGxheSBhbmQgaGl0cyB0aGUgSGVpc21hbiBw b3NlIPCflKU8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NVQnVmZnNG b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ1VCdWZmc0Zvb3RiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY0YzTUxlT3B1TSI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NGM01MZU9wdU08L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxl Z2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDE1ODY4NjAxNjEwMjg1Nj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Injury notes

It’s “redshirt week”, where players all over the country are choosing to save their year of eligibility and step away from their teams for the rest of the season. After the game, Deion Sanders said that linebackers Trevor Wood and Jeremiah Brown have redshirted and will not play the rest of the season. Offensive lineman Kahlil Benson and defensive end Dayon Hayes did not play on Saturday due to injury. Safety Shilo Sanders also did not play due to his forearm injury, and now will have two weeks to get healthy before CU takes the field again. Welch appeared to pull up in the second half before limping off the field, and Isaiah Augustave took his share of the carries for the rest of the day. The biggest news to watch is about Hunter, who got his knee twisted up on Silmon-Craig’s touchdown and limped off the field. He was walking around on the sidelines afterward, which is a good sign.

Stats

Colorado Total Yards: 418 Passing Shedeur Sanders: 28-for-35, 290 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT Rushing Isaiah Augustave: 4 carries, 39 yards Dallan Hayden: 11 carries, 33 yards, TD Micah Welch: 5 carries, 26 yards, TD Shedeur Sanders: 5 carries, 15 yards Charlie Offerdahl: 3 carries, 11 yards Drelon Miller: 1 carry, 4 yards Receiving Will Sheppard: 4 catches, 99 yards, TD Travis Hunter: 9 catches, 89 yards, TD Jimmy Horn Jr.: 5 catches, 41 yards LaJohntay Wester: 3 catches, 34 yards, TD Micah Welch: 2 catches, 13 yards Sav’ell Smalls: 1 catch, 11 yards Terrell Timmons Jr.: 1 catch, 4 yards Drelon Miller: 3 catches, -1 yards UCF Total yards: 461 Passing KJ Jefferson: 20-for-35, 284 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT Rushing RJ Harvey: 16 carries, 77 yards KJ Jefferson: 20 carries, 76 yards, TD Johnny Richardson: 4 carries, 11 yards Peny Boone: 2 carries, 7 yards Xavier Townsend: 2 carries, 6 yards Receiving RJ Harvey: 4 catches, 92 yards, TD Trent Whittemore: 1 catch, 54 yards Xavier Townsend: 4 catches, 50 yards Kobe Hudson: 2 catches, 39 yards Randy Pittman Jr.: 3 catches, 18 yards Ja’Varrius Johnson: 2 catches, 10 yards Johnny Richardson: 2 catches, 10 yards Peny Boone: 1 catch, 9 yards Evan Morris: 1 catch, 2 yards

More highlights

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SSiBIQVJWRVkgVE8gVEhFIEhPVVNFIDxicj48YnI+V2hhdCBhbiBh bnN3ZXIgYnkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQ0ZfRm9v dGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVDRl9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4g 8J+UpTxicj48YnI+KGJyb3VnaHQgdG8geW91IGJ5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vV2VuZHlzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3 ZW5keXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9hZD9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I2FkPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2VuZHlz UGFydG5lcj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1dl bmR5c1BhcnRuZXI8L2E+KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMFlIOEVI a3ZIUiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzBZSDhFSGt2SFI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBDRkJPTkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTg0MDEzMjA2 NzQyNzc3NDcwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgs IDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PaGlvIFN0YXRlIHRyYW5zZmVyIFJCIERhbGxhbiBIYXlkZW4gZmly c3QgdG91Y2hkb3duIGF0IENvbG9yYWRvIPCfpqw8YnI+PGJyPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcVhqaVZieGFsbyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FY amlWYnhhbG88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2UgQ29taW5nIPCfpqwgKEBTa29C dWZmc0dvQnVmZnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2tv QnVmZnNHb0J1ZmZzL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTM4MjY2MTM5MzQxMjc5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaGVkZXVyIFNhbmRlcnMgY29ubmVjdHMgYWdhaW4gd2l0aCBXaWxs IFNoZXBwYXJkIGZvciAzMiB5YXJkIGdhaW4g8J+SqiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NoZWRldXJTYW5kZXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBTaGVkZXVyU2FuZGVyczwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpbGxzaGVwMjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFdpbGxTaGVwMjA8L2E+IDxicj48YnI+8J+TujogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DRkJPTkZPWD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q0ZCT05GT1g8L2E+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1d1OWZ4a09aZG8i PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XdTlmeGtPWmRvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENv bG9yYWRvIEJ1ZmZhbG9lcyBGb290YmFsbCAoQENVQnVmZnNGb290YmFsbCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DVUJ1ZmZzRm9vdGJhbGwv c3RhdHVzLzE4NDAxNTc1Mzg2NjQxODk5OTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TSEVERVVSIFdJVEggVEhFIFBJVENIIFRPIExBSk9ITlRBWSBXRVNU RVIgRk9SIFRIRSBUT1VDSERPV048YnI+PGJyPlRISVMgSVMgQkVBVVRJRlVM 8J+luTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pVk9YVURaeE9FIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vaVZPWFVEWnhPRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHVUNDRfCfpqzw n5Cm4oCN4qybIChAZ3VjY2VDVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9ndWNjZUNVL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMTYzMDA1NDk5MTYyOTkwP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAyOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==