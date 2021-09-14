Tad Boyle taps Zach Ruebesam as new director of player development

After a roughly five-month vacancy following the departure of Nate Tomlinson , Colorado men's hoops has settled on a new director of player development in Zach Ruebesam , a familiar face to the program.

Tomlinson had previously served as director of player development for two seasons, while back in April, he left Colorado to assume an assistant coaching position with Kim English, himself a CU coaching alum, who was named head coach at George Mason in late March.

Ruebesam, a CU graduate, Class of 2016, served as the Buffaloes' student manager from 2012-16 and later coached with Team Colorado, the Buffs' alumni unit that participated in The Basketball Tournament in 2019.

Boyle and Ruebesam had been in contact over the last few months, culminating with Monday's official announcement welcoming him to Boulder.

"I’d had conversations with coach Boyle throughout the summer, when they were going through the process of (interviewing) different candidates," Ruebesam said. "It really got serious into August. I had an official interview with a panel and luckily enough for me, coach Boyle felt really comfortable with me, I had a great interview with the panel and he offered me the job a couple weeks ago.”

Over the last few years, Ruebesam has cut his teeth in a number of coaching capacities.

He joins the Buffaloes having previously served as an assistant at Belmont Abbey in North Carolina for two years, assuming recruiting coordinator duties this past 2020-2021 season.

Prior to that, he was on staff with Rodney Billups at DU as director of player development and later director of operations.

Having accrued coaching experience both on the court as well as from an operational and managerial standpoint, Ruebesam is excited to put it all together in his new gig with the Buffs.

"I’ve spent the past five years away from Colorado doing everything in my power preparing me for this exact position," he said.