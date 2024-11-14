Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado-Texas Tech

Colorado continues its rampage toward the Big 12 title game this weekend against Utah, and the Buffs are just three wins away from a trip to Arlington to fight for the conference crown and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

This CU team has continued to get better week after week, and as a result is playing some of the best football in the country. The win over Texas Tech on Saturday was no different, as the Buffs started slowly and gradually improved to run away with a two-score victory at the end of the day.

The Buffs had plenty of things to turn around early in the game, and they did just that. Before they turn the page to Utah, let’s look at a few big takeaways after watching the win in Lubbock for a second time.