Colorado in sole possession of second place in the Big 12 after a convincing win against Texas Tech last week, and now the Buffs look ahead to squaring off with Utah at home on Saturday.

CU Sports Report's Troy Finnegan and Nikki Edwards recap the Buffs' win over the Red Raiders, preview Utah's strengths and weakness, break down visitors expected in Boulder this weekend and catch up on all the hoops action over the last week.

Check out this week's episode of the CU Sports Report Podcast below: