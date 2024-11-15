Scouting the opponent: Colorado welcomes banged-up Utah to Boulder

Colorado is looking to flip a troubling trend Saturday when Utah comes to town. Kyle Whittingham and the Utes dominated the Buffs during their time in the Pac-12, and CU is hoping that a new conference brings a fresh start in this rivalry.

Since both teams moved to the Pac-12, Colorado is just 2-11 against Utah, including seven losses in a row. The last win came at Folsom Field back in 2016 in a game that also clinched the Pac-12 South for Colorado. Maybe something about a conference title race will bring some of that magic back.

Similarly to last season, the Buffs (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) will be taking on a Utah team that is a shell of itself after a pile of injuries have gutted its roster, including at quarterback. On the other side, Colorado has improved dramatically, so this game should look a lot different to last year’s edition.

Still, Utah brings a lot of pedigree and experience, and it has an identity that it will lean on to try to get the Buffs out of their comfort zone. Let’s dive into the matchup and how Utah might try to attack on Saturday.