Scouting the opponent: Colorado welcomes banged-up Utah to Boulder

Colorado is looking to flip a troubling trend Saturday when Utah comes to town. Kyle Whittingham and the Utes dominated the Buffs during their time in the Pac-12, and CU is hoping that a new conference brings a fresh start in this rivalry.
Since both teams moved to the Pac-12, Colorado is just 2-11 against Utah, including seven losses in a row. The last win came at Folsom Field back in 2016 in a game that also clinched the Pac-12 South for Colorado. Maybe something about a conference title race will bring some of that magic back.
Similarly to last season, the Buffs (7-2, 5-1 Big 12) will be taking on a Utah team that is a shell of itself after a pile of injuries have gutted its roster, including at quarterback. On the other side, Colorado has improved dramatically, so this game should look a lot different to last year’s edition.
Still, Utah brings a lot of pedigree and experience, and it has an identity that it will lean on to try to get the Buffs out of their comfort zone. Let’s dive into the matchup and how Utah might try to attack on Saturday.
Utah at a glance
Head Coach: Kyle Whittingham (166-84 in 20th season at Utah)
2023 record: 8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
Total offense: 362.9 yards per game (93rd in FBS)
Total defense: 307.4 yards allowed per game (14th)
Scoring offense: 22.6 points per game (105th)
Scoring defense: 17.1 points allowed per game (11th)
When Colorado has the ball
The Buffs will have to deal with a Utah team that prides itself on being physical and owning the line of scrimmage, something that the Buffs have been a bit inconsistent with on the offensive side of the ball. The Utah defense has been carrying a very heavy burden of late after injuries have decimated the offense.
The game plan for Utah in this one will be something to watch. Similarly to Colorado’s defense, the Utes like to play an in-your-face style where they are physical and dictate the terms to the offense. All season, that has involved a lot of man coverage and physicality on the outside, but they have added another element of late as well.