Colorado’s 2023-24 men's basketball roster saw a lot of change this offseason, but the Buffs' lineup isn't lacking intrigue.

In recent news, the Buffs will be without redshirt sophomore guard Javon Ruffin for the season due to an ongoing knee issue, losing a player who was really making strides off the bench.

Ruffin's injury is just the latest shakeup for a roster that also replaced five scholarship spots -- including key rotation cogs Nique Clifford (transferred to Colorado State), Lawson Lovering (Utah), Jalen Gabbidon (out of eligibility) and Ethan Wright (out of eligibility) -- but again, the Buffs also bolstered the depth chart as needed.

RELATED: Javon Ruffin to miss 2024-24 season

Getting Tristan da Silva back for another year was huge for Colorado. He was a key contributor to the Buffs' offensive success, finishing 6th in the Pac-12 in scoring (15.89 points per game) and provided a reliable 3-point shot (39.4%).

Last year, Colorado struggled with consistency, but da Silva helped ground the Buffs' shooting. Coming into his senior season, head coach Tad Boyle has high expectations for him.

“I’ve seen Tristan go from here to here,” Boyle said, motioning with his hands. “In terms of his work ethic, focus, intensity, [he's] really serious about what he’s doing. He knows it’s a big year for him, and to me, he’s a player of the year candidate to the Pac-12.

“He should be considered for an All-American type of season because he had a hell of a year last year and he’s going to be better this year.”

And then there's the fresh influx of talent, starting with five-star McDonald's All-American Cody Williams, the jewel of Colorado's recruiting haul.

Williams will at least compete for a starting spot. It’s a matter of how quickly he can adapt to the college pace and build his body in the weight room. Just from his brief time so far in Boulder, he’s beginning to learn from the college vets and is coming into college with a humble attitude.

“Some of the feedback I’ve gotten from our older guys is they appreciate the attitude that Cody’s come in with,” Boyle said. “Cody’s not come in with a, ‘I’m a five-star recruit. I’m gonna take over. I’m not going to not listen to you guys.’ He’s been very respectful of the guys.”

The most important transfer addition, meanwhile, was landing TCU transfer center Eddie Lampkin. At 6-foot-11, 263 pounds, Lampkin started 19 games in his sophomore season while averaging 6.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. Lampkin’s tenacity and ability shined through in the second round of the NCAA tournament against No. 1 seed Arizona, when he posted a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds.

He’s both good off the glass and a capable scorer as he comes to Boulder with 24 total games under his belt and a solidified starting role.

Boyle and his staff tried to obtain another reliable 3-point shooter in Grand Canyon transfer Chance McMillian, but they lost that recruiting battle with Texas Tech.

The final available roster spot was eventually given to Bangot Dak, a 6-foot-10 big man, who generated a lot of attention traveling across the country during the live evaluation period. At Southeast Lincoln High School in Nebraska, Dak was the team's most valuable player leading with 11.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game and 2.3 blocks per game.

As Dak begins his college career a year early, his game still has to develop, but there's sizable reason to believe he has a bright future ahead of him.

“A 6-foot-10 body with over 7-foot wingspan, a guy that can shoot the ball with that size, a guy who can pass the ball, guy who can dribble the ball, he’s got a really high level of skill for a guy his size,” Boyle said. “The only thing he lacks is the same thing that Cody lacks and that’s strength.”

There is also a good bit of talent returning along with da Silva.

KJ Simpson's on and off nights fed into the inconsistency that taxed the team --- not including his absence due to illnesses. However, his toughness always gave the Buffs that extra edge they needed, such as when he rallied the team back with 31 points in a 73-70 win over Stanford on Dec. 29.

Simpson is capable of those 30-point games (twice last season) and 20-point games (7 times), and more often than not, he makes an impact on the floor as he led the Buffs in assists (3.83 per game). Similarly with da Silva, Boyle expects Simpson to be a leader for CU.

Getting J’Vonne Hadley back and active will help Colorado immensely as he worked extremely well of the glass (5.9 RPG) and was a capable scorer too (8 PPG). Luke O’Brien shares those similar scoring and rebounding qualities that helped in games like Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament (13 points, 10 rebounds).

This upcoming year will be pivotal for O’Brien to improve his scoring and iron out his 3-point shot, but where he has been the most helpful is on defense.

Julian Hammond's progress is also worth noting. He was a bright light at the end of the season helping the Buffs beat Washington in the first round of the conference tournament with 21 points, and he had offensive spurts throughout the season.

Each piece brings something to helps make the completed puzzle compelling, but this team still has to grow from the up-and-down nature that defined last season.

My way too early projected lineup:

G KJ Simpson

G J'Vonne Hadlley

F Cody Williams

F Tristan da Silva

C Eddie Lampkin

Projected Bench: Luke O'Brien, Julian Hammond, four-star Assane Diop, Bangot Dak, RJ Smith, Joe Hulburt, three-star Courtney Anderson

Newcomers: Bangot Dak, Cody Williams, Assane Diop, Courtney Anderson, Eddie Lampkin (Colorado)

Losses: Jalen Gabbidon (grad), Ethan Wright (grad), Lawson Lovering (Utah), Nique Clifford (Colorado State), Quincy Allen (James Madison), Javon Ruffin (knee injury)