Colorado's roster for the upcoming season appears to be complete. The Buffs made a late addition to the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday after Lincoln (Neb.) Southeast big man Bangot Dak announced his commitment to the program after picking up an offer from CU last week.

That offer came at the end of a visit to Boulder, and by Wednesday the 6-foot-10 power forward knew he had found his home.

"What really kind of sold it, a big part, what I need to play at the next level is strength and conditioning," Dak told CU Sports Report about his decision. "And, I feel like what Colorado has will develop me at a way faster level than it would at a prep [school] just because of the equipment and facilities. That was a big factor."

Dak had been planning to extend his high school career by a season and make a move to Kansas to play at Sunrise Christian Academy, and other high-major programs began to show interest in him knowing he'd have another year to develop before arriving at a college.

CU's offer will get him on a college campus this summer with Dak saying he will arrive in Boulder at the end of this week or early next week to begin work with the Buffs.