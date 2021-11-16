Tad Boyle pleased with Julian Hammond III's first collegiate minutes
Throughout the preseason, Tad Boyle mentioned repeatedly that Colorado had a "three-headed monster" at point guard in redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy plus true freshmen K.J. Simpson and Julian Hammond III.
However, as CU's third game of the year approached, a Monday evening tipoff against Maine, that three-headed monster had not been seen, with Hammond III logging zero minutes vs. Montana State or New Mexico.
Hammond III, a homegrown talent who quarterbacked Cherry Creek to a 23-0 record and two CHSAA Class 5A state titles on the gridiron, had a similarly decorated basketball career with the Bruins, winning CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a senior point guard.
Before committing to CU last September, he had options to continue his athletic career both in football and basketball, choosing the latter and the Buffaloes.
Since joining Colorado at the end of spring, the 6-foot-3 guard has looked to insert himself as an option at point guard, along with Barthelemy, who's in his third year with the program and Simpson, a former blue chip high school recruit.
But last Wednesday vs. Montana State and Saturday against New Mexico proved to be less-than-optimal opportunities for Boyle to explore the depth of his bench.
The Bobcats wound up leading CU at halftime by three and vs. the Lobos, the Buffs were up by only six heading into the second half.
Colorado had to fight and claw a path to victory in both games — with overtime being required against MSU — preventing Hammond III from seeing the floor.
Game three of the year agains the Black Bears was a different story, as Colorado led by 17 at halftime and by late in the second half, were leading by 40 en route to a dominant 90-46 win.
Hammond III entered the game shortly before the second media timeout, near the 13-minute mark of the first half.
While he was whistled for two personal fouls by the end of the opening 20 minutes, he also managed to score his first two buckets at the tail end of the half, hitting a pair of free throws to send the Buffs into halftime.
"I thought Julian Hammond did a really good job," Boyle said. "It took him awhile — he was a little nervous when he got in there. He had a couple tough fouls, but again, it’s a learning curve for him that he hasn’t experienced the first two games like everybody else.”
Hammond III hit his first bucket from the floor later in the second half. Receiving the ball from Luke O'Brien in the right corner of the offensive zone, Hammond III penetrated past the arc and drilled a shot jumper from the low post.
He later hit his first college three-pointer off an assist from Simpson.
By game's end, he logged 16 minutes, scoring eight points (2-of-4) with a made three-pointer and three foul shots made, as well, to go along with four rebounds and a steal.
Moving forward, Hammond III likely will continue to look in from the outside as far as Colorado's rotation is concerned.
That being said, with the Buffs about to partake in the Paradise Jam tournament, in which they could play as many as three games in three days from this Friday-Sunday, Hammond III could see steady minutes as Boyle will look to keep guys fresh.
At any rate, looking down the barrel, key for Hammond III will be making the most of opportunities whenever they come his way.
“It’s hard to play 10 in a rotation," Boyle said. "Eight’s kind of the number, maybe nine, so those guys just have to be ready when their numbers (are) called. That’s sometimes a tough position to be in but (he’s) got to figure it out.”