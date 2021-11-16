Tad Boyle pleased with Julian Hammond III's first collegiate minutes

Throughout the preseason, Tad Boyle mentioned repeatedly that Colorado had a "three-headed monster" at point guard in redshirt sophomore Keeshawn Barthelemy plus true freshmen K.J. Simpson and Julian Hammond III. However, as CU's third game of the year approached, a Monday evening tipoff against Maine, that three-headed monster had not been seen, with Hammond III logging zero minutes vs. Montana State or New Mexico.

Julian Hammond III, a former two-sport standout at Cherry Creek High School, logged his first minutes for CU Monday, scoring eight points with four boards in the Buffs' beatdown of Maine (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Hammond III, a homegrown talent who quarterbacked Cherry Creek to a 23-0 record and two CHSAA Class 5A state titles on the gridiron, had a similarly decorated basketball career with the Bruins, winning CHSAA Class 5A Player of the Year honors as a senior point guard. Before committing to CU last September, he had options to continue his athletic career both in football and basketball, choosing the latter and the Buffaloes. Since joining Colorado at the end of spring, the 6-foot-3 guard has looked to insert himself as an option at point guard, along with Barthelemy, who's in his third year with the program and Simpson, a former blue chip high school recruit. But last Wednesday vs. Montana State and Saturday against New Mexico proved to be less-than-optimal opportunities for Boyle to explore the depth of his bench. The Bobcats wound up leading CU at halftime by three and vs. the Lobos, the Buffs were up by only six heading into the second half. Colorado had to fight and claw a path to victory in both games — with overtime being required against MSU — preventing Hammond III from seeing the floor.

Julian Hammond III attempts a baseline jump shot in the second half of Saturday's game vs. Maine (Nigel Amstock / Rivals)

Game three of the year agains the Black Bears was a different story, as Colorado led by 17 at halftime and by late in the second half, were leading by 40 en route to a dominant 90-46 win. Hammond III entered the game shortly before the second media timeout, near the 13-minute mark of the first half. While he was whistled for two personal fouls by the end of the opening 20 minutes, he also managed to score his first two buckets at the tail end of the half, hitting a pair of free throws to send the Buffs into halftime. "I thought Julian Hammond did a really good job," Boyle said. "It took him awhile — he was a little nervous when he got in there. He had a couple tough fouls, but again, it’s a learning curve for him that he hasn’t experienced the first two games like everybody else.” Hammond III hit his first bucket from the floor later in the second half. Receiving the ball from Luke O'Brien in the right corner of the offensive zone, Hammond III penetrated past the arc and drilled a shot jumper from the low post. He later hit his first college three-pointer off an assist from Simpson. By game's end, he logged 16 minutes, scoring eight points (2-of-4) with a made three-pointer and three foul shots made, as well, to go along with four rebounds and a steal.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KdWxpYW4gSGFtbW9uZCBJSUkgYnJpbmdzIHRoZSBzY29yZSB0byA2 Mi0zNCAhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9PaTM5TXNJZWF1Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2kzOU1zSWVhdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTa28gQnVm ZnMgU3BvcnRzIChAU0JTX0NVKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1NCU19DVS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2MDQzNDY4NzMwNjg0MjExND9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAxNiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK