Buffaloes handle Maine comfortably, advance to 3-0 behind 90-46 win

That said, moving to 3-0 on the year by taking down the Maine Black Bears Monday evening at home proved to be a far less strenuous task, as CU led by 17 at halftime and never looked back, cruising to a 90-46 win.

The Bobcats notably took CU to overtime in both teams' season openers last Wednesday while New Mexico proved to be far from a pushover opponent on Saturday.

Heading into game three of the 2021-2022 season, Colorado had to fight and claw (to varying degrees) in order to get wins over Montana State and New Mexico.

"Not a nailbiter tonight," thank goodness," Tad Boyle said after the win. "Didn't have to worry as much down the stretch."

"...Overall, I'm pleased. We hit a lot of our numbers tonight, in terms of our individual game goals: 40% defensive field goal percentage, plus-eight on the boards, we only gave up five threes, only gave up four offensive rebounds and we had 10 turnovers. When you hit those numbers, the score kind of takes care of itself."

Keeshawn Barthelemy was without doubt the offensive star of the game for Colorado, as he had 14 points in the first half alone and finished with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting.

Scoring had been far from an issue for the redshirt sophomore point guard to date early into this season, evidenced by his solid 19.5 points per game average through two games, but ball security, on the other hand, had looked lackluster.

Barthelemy had an alarming seven turnovers in Saturday's victory over the Lobos but vs. Maine, he managed to lock things up to good effect.

Early in the second half, after he had hit 20 points on the night, Barthelemy still had not committed a single turnover.

He committed one late in the second half on a traveling call for his lone infraction of the game.

"I just wanted to play my game and be aggressive and just look for good offensive possessions for my team," Barthelemy said. "I just had one turnover at the end (of the game) but overall, I felt like I did a good job taking care of the ball."

Barthelemy also played a key role in the Buffs' red hot start to the second half, scoring six points in what ended up being an 18-2 run by Colorado over the first seven minutes.

In three games this season, Barthelemy has now scored 19, 20 and 22 points.

At the under-12 media timeout of the final half, CU held a commanding 67-36 lead, thanks to an 80% (8-of-10) make rate from the floor.

Colorado enjoyed an ideal night at the office in just about every statistical category.

The Buffaloes continued to dominate the glass, edging the Black Bears, 45-23, in rebounding on the night.

For the first time this year, CU kept turnovers well in check throughout the entirety of the game. Following 16 turnovers against Montana State and 18 against New Mexico, the Buffs had 10 Saturday, with the majority coming in garbage time.

Shots fell early and often for the Buffs, who collectively made 54% of their total shots (31-of-57).