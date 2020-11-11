CUSportsNation - Strong new class helps solidify CU's ability to compete in 2021 and beyond

Strong new class helps solidify CU's ability to compete in 2021 and beyond
After bringing in the No. 32 Class of 2020 in the nation, the Buffs look set to do even better with their now-confirmed Class of 2021, given that all four verbal commits signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning.
Guards Javon Ruffin and Julian Hammond plus center Lawson Lovering and forward Quincy Allen all took the final step towards becoming Colorado Buffaloes on the first day they could do so.
While head coach Tad Boyle noted that there is some uncertainty in terms of which seniors on roster might be open to coming back in 2021 for another year, given that the NCAA is allowing that with no strings attached in light of COVID, at the very minimum, he likes the youthful corps of personnel he'll have it his disposal by the time the 2021-2022 campaign rolls around.
"We've got nine freshmen and sophomores starting next year that are going to be the cornerstone of Colorado basketball in the future for the next three to four years," Boyle said. "That's really exciting, as well, when you add the freshmen we have this year to the freshmen we have coming in next year."
"When you put them all together, to me, we've got all bases covered and to me, that's exciting."
As of right now, we know that McKinley Wright IV won't play another year at Colorado; he's said so verbatim.
Evan Battey and Eli Parquet will be the veteran leaders on the team, with a possibility of Dallas Walton to return without having to file a medical hardship waiver with the NCAA.
But as of right now, assume the likes of D'Shawn Schwartz, Maddox Daniels, Jeriah Horne and Alex Strating are gone.
The 2021-2022 season with doubtless feature the most youthful core for a Colorado basketball team in some time.
But with the 2021 reinforcements coming in, Boyle is confident that there won't be any season-long gap in terms of the Buffs not being competitive.
"We're not going to be able to say 'oh we got a lot of experience coming back,'" Boyle said. "Next year's team, probably, most likely will not have as much experience coming back and will be very very young, but that's okay...(I'm) really excited about this class. I think you get a little bit everything with this group of young men."
Meet Colorado's newly-signed Class of 2021:
Tad Boyle gives his full thoughts on the Buffs' new additions:
"We got two really talented guards, Julian Hammond and Javon Ruffin. Both guys can can guard the ball, they can shoot the ball, they can pass the ball — they're multifaceted guys. And Javon is 6-foot-5. He's got good good length for a guard and a perimeter player (and) can play and guard multiple positions.
Julian's a little smaller but has great instincts defensively, can shoot the ball, and I think those guys can really play together. It's ironic — you know as we recruited both of them, and talking to both of them and their families, Javon obviously spent a little bit of time in Colorado.
His dad, Mike grew up and was a great player at Cherry Creek, where Julian goes to school, and had a great career choice in the NBA.But (Ruffin and Hammond) actually played together as young players back in, I think it was fifth, sixth, maybe seventh grade and then Javon's family moved on, so obviously, and they've kind of lost touch but having those two guys in the back court makes you feel really really good about the future.
Quincy Allen is 6-foot-7 and he's got major upside. He's got great length, great athleticism and great skill. (He's) another guy who can guard and play multiple positions, and we like those versatile, big wings.
Obviously we're losing Maddox Daniels and we're losing to D'Shawn Schwartz, so, you know, to bring in reinforcements like like Quincy brings is is big time.And then Lawson Lovering, a legit seven footer, who runs the floor. He's got great skills, can face the basket and shoot threes and can score down low. (He's a) good free throw shooter and has good hands. Again, Lawson has major upside as well.
I think that the feeling is all four of those guys really love the game of basketball which means they're just going to get better and better through the years."
Here's what the players' respective high school coaches are saying about what Colorado is getting in them:
Chuck Driesell, Maret School head coach, on Quincy Allen:
“He has the physical attributes that a player at his position needs. He's long, he’s athletic, he’s got good hands, he runs, he moves (and) he's got great agility. He's just your prototypical long, athletic kid that I love coaching and seeing develop into a player. He's good at everything he can handle the ball (and) he can shoot the ball."
He can dribble the ball, he can get to the rim. He can go above the rim and dunk he can rebound offensively and defensively. He’s just a really good solid all around basketball player with, a tremendous upside because every year he's gotten a little bit better and that's exciting to see. He’s just scratching the surface of his full potential.”
Kent Dertinger, Cherry Creek head coach, on Julian Hammond:
“Julian is one of the best athletes in the state. He prepares himself on a daily basis to perform to the best of his ability. He is a great teammate, very easy to coach, and is a quiet leader."
His teammates gravitate towards him because he is a fierce competitor and wants the ball in his hands during crunch time. No moment has proven to be too big for this young man. He is one of the best pure scorers that has come through Cherry Creek.”
Tagg Lain, Cheyenne Central head coach, on Lawson Lovering:
“He's really a determined and very competitive player so you know he's going to play until he drops. He is not going to take a play off for a second off when he's on the floor and he's a force on the defensive end. Probably as much as anything, what I've been impressed with is his ability to guard on the perimeter."
Especially in Wyoming where there's just not a lot of big men in some cases, he's had to go out and guard guys that are 6-foot-3 ball handlers or whatever it may be. He's got the foot speed and kind of understands how to use his length and can go out and play on the perimeter really well.”
John Ortega, PHHoenix Prep head coach, on Javon Ruffin:
“He played with our U15 team because he lived out here in Phoenix when he was younger. I got a chance to coach him for four games in Vegas when he was a freshman before he moved out to New Orleans. To be honest, it’s been one of the things I’ve wanted to do since he left — I wanted to coach that kid."
He’s a true combo guard. He can play on or off the ball. He’s never sped up, never rushed. It’s like having an extra coach on the floor. He’s going to fill every stat line, he scores, he rebounds, gets assists, he defends the other team’s top guards. It’s what you expect out of a kid who grew up around the NBA with his dad. He just has a complete game.”