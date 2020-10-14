CUSportsNation - McKinley Wright IV and Dallas Walton see much potential in 2020-2021 squad

Today in Boulder, the Buffs assembled at the CU Events Center for their first organized practice of the 2020-2021 preseason. Seniors McKinley Wright IV and Dallas Walton both alluded to the potential this squad has on the notes of success in general, making the NCAA Tournament and being the best Buffs team either of them have played on.

McKinley Wright battles Oregon's Payton Pritchard last season in Eugene (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)

Wright IV himself mentioned that he's had his eyes on Pac-12 preseason rankings. Seeing the Buffs predicted to be a bottom third team this season is nothing new to him and something he views with a smile on his face. "I’m excited about that," he said. "That’s OK with me. We know what we can do. Being underdogs is something I’ve become accustomed to, so I’m excited.” Head coach Tad Boyle, despite the loss of Tyler Bey, Shane Gatling and Lucas Siewert, sees this year's team as capable of doing something special and in particular, finishing out the season on a better note than last season, when the Buffs lost their final five contests. “Without a doubt, this is an NCAA Tournament team," he said. "We have to go out and prove that, and we’ve got four less non-conference games to prove that, so the ones that we have become even more important. And obviously, we have a 20-game Pac-12 schedule this year rather than the normal 18 that we’ve played in years’ past. This is a very interesting team." Boyle undoubtedly is thinking about the juxtaposition he has on roster between tested veterans and greenhorns. Wright IV, Walton, guards D'Shawn Schwartz, Maddox Daniels and grad transfer forward Jeriah Horne comprise the group's core senior identity while there are high expectations for the contingent of freshmen that recently joined the team. Boyle had good things to say about the likes of guards Luke O'Brien, Dominique Clifford plus forward Jabari Walker while also noting that they still have a ways to go in getting ready for the season proper.

“Without a doubt, this is an NCAA Tournament team." — Tad Boyle on his 2020-2021 Buffs

"The freshmen are really talented, they’re very competitive, and the one thing that I’ve noticed in the first four or five workouts as a team together that I love about our freshmen is that they are not scared," Boyle said. "They’ve got a lot to learn, they’ve got a lot fo improve upon, but they can compete and they are not scared. That’s a really good sign, because we’re going to need, as this season goes on, at times for some of those guys to step up and give us minutes and contribute." CU's freshmen will ultimately need to help the team replace the 28 points, 14.8 boards and 23.4 minutes per game that Bey, Gatling and Siewert collectively averaged last year. But Wright IV also was quick to heap praise on the potential of Colorado's young bucks. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen that can really hope," he said. "I think this (2020) is one of the better recruiting classes that Colorado has ever had, including my class (of 2017). This class, they’ve got a lot of talent, a lot of pieces and a lot of dudes that I don’t think will be here for four years. They’ve got some dues that can go." "There are freshmen that are really going to have to play big minutes for us this year and contribute on both ends of the court for us.”

Tad Boyle and Dallas Walton embrace after beating USC on the road on Feb. 1, 2020. (Nigel Amstock / CU Independent)