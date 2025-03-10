Spring position preview: Position battles expected despite experience on OL

Multiple young players will get their opportunity to step into the spotlight this season for the Buffs.
Colorado's tight end group is aiming to make larger contributions in the Buffs' offense this year.
Colorado is returning a majority of a defensive end group that helped it lead the Big 12 in sacks in 2024.
CU star Travis Hunter was one of the biggest names invited to Indianapolis this week.
Rivals national director Adam Gorney looks back on the career of Colorado's star two-way player up to this point.
