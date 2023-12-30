Most of the time, teams aren’t supposed to pick up league wins when they’re down two of their top three scorers, and two key bench pieces. Colorado (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) clearly didn’t get the memo Friday night, as it opened Pac-12 play with a hard-fought 73-69 win over Washington (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12).

“Gritty win, obviously with adjusting to being without one of your best players in Tristan da Silva,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “Five minutes to go in practice yesterday, nobody’s around him and he just rolled his ankle. It’s just a freak deal. I knew we had enough talent in our lineup, in our locker room to win this game. … You keep losing quality players out of your lineup and your margin for error goes down significantly. The good news is, we didn’t play our best and we found a way to win this game. That’s what good teams do, that’s what high character teams do, that’s what teams with toughness do, and we beat a quality team, a talented team in Washington. So, really proud of our guys and the way they handled the adversity.”

The Buffs knew that it was going to be an uphill battle without da Silva, Cody Williams (wrist), RJ Smith (knee, Boyle confirmed postgame that Smith will miss the rest of the season), and Bangot Dak (illness), and that contributions might have had to come from some unusual suspects.

Early on however, it was the Buffs’ defense that allowed them to stay in front of a talented Huskies team. Despite needing to be extra cognizant of avoiding foul trouble, Colorado held Washington to just 26 points and forced them below 30% from the floor in the opening minutes, giving them a 6-point halftime lead.

In the second half, as expected, the Huskies finally got it going. Sahvir Wheeler found driving lanes despite a tough shooting night overall, and Moses Wood and star forward Keion Brooks Jr. knocked down shots from the perimeter to give Washington a lead that, just for a second, it looked like it wouldn't relinquish. A 15-2 Washington run gave Mike Hopkins’ team a 63-56 lead with just under 6 minutes to play.

“I was as frustrated and mad as I’ve been at this group for some time,” Boyle said of that run. “I knew going into this game, we were maybe gonna try some zone. The thing about zone, the way we play zone, is the zone is designed to take away threes. … We wanna take away threes from shooters. They had two shooters in the game: Wood and Brooks. And they make three threes in a row, bang bang bang, and we’re in zone. We’re supposed to take those away, and I lost it.”

From there, the three leaders on the floor for the Buffs stepped up and took the game over. First, it was J’Vonne Hadley, who threw down a monster poster dunk to cut the Washington lead to 3 and ignite a raucous crowd at the CU Events Center. Then, it was Eddie Lampkin, who played with an inextinguishable fire all night, laying in an off-balance layup before knocking down two free throws to complete an 8-0 Colorado run and put the Buffs back in front.