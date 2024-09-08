CU head coach Deion Sanders told the NBC broadcast team that his son had potentially suffered "a broken forearm, or something like that" and CU safety was later seen out of uniform leaving the field at Memorial Stadium with his arm wrapped and in a sling.

There wasn't just a loss on the scoreboard for Colorado in Lincoln on Saturday . The Buffs potentially lost one of their most impactful players on defense as well. Safety Shilo Sanders left the 28-10 loss early after a collision with Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell in the first half Saturday.

After the game, Deion Sanders expanded a bit on the injuries his team suffered in the loss including dings for starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo and defensive back Isaiah Hardge.

"I think (Isaiah) Hardge did something with his foot on one of the punts," the CU head coach said. "Shilo I think suffered — I don’t know the extent of the injury but I know he did something to his forearm that put him out for the rest of the game. Chidozie, I think it’s an AC joint or something like that. I think he’s gonna be alright. I think he’s gonna consequently play this upcoming week. I don’t know about Shilo. Shedeur got dinged a bit on that, what’d they call it? Helmet to helmet or whatever they call. Targeting. So he got dinged a little bit, so we just wanted to take care of him and get him out of there.”

Shilo Sanders had two solo tackles in Saturday's game before exiting Saturday's game after having nine tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the season opener against North Dakota State.

Since arriving in Boulder last year, Shilo Sanders has been a key cog in the CU defense. He finished the 2023 season with a team-high 69 tackles to go along with four forced fumbles and an interception.

The Buffs will be back on the road next week when they travel to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State in another rivalry matchup to close out nonconference play.