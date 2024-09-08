PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Shilo Sanders exits CU's loss to Nebraska with arm injury

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders tackles Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell
Colorado safety Shilo Sanders tackles Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell (Dylan Widger | USA Today Sports)
Staff
CU Sports Report

There wasn't just a loss on the scoreboard for Colorado in Lincoln on Saturday. The Buffs potentially lost one of their most impactful players on defense as well. Safety Shilo Sanders left the 28-10 loss early after a collision with Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell in the first half Saturday.

CU head coach Deion Sanders told the NBC broadcast team that his son had potentially suffered "a broken forearm, or something like that" and CU safety was later seen out of uniform leaving the field at Memorial Stadium with his arm wrapped and in a sling.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2xvcmFkbyBjb2FjaCBEZWlvbiBTYW5kZXJzIHNhaWQgU2hpbG8g aGFkIOKAnGEgYnJva2VuIGZvcmVhcm0sIG9yIHNvbWV0aGluZyBsaWtlIHRo YXQu4oCdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9FNUZibWRLR2tiIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vRTVGYm1kS0drYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMg KEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxz L3N0YXR1cy8xODMyNjIzODc4OTE4NTc4MjQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciA4LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

After the game, Deion Sanders expanded a bit on the injuries his team suffered in the loss including dings for starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo and defensive back Isaiah Hardge.

"I think (Isaiah) Hardge did something with his foot on one of the punts," the CU head coach said. "Shilo I think suffered — I don’t know the extent of the injury but I know he did something to his forearm that put him out for the rest of the game. Chidozie, I think it’s an AC joint or something like that. I think he’s gonna be alright. I think he’s gonna consequently play this upcoming week. I don’t know about Shilo. Shedeur got dinged a bit on that, what’d they call it? Helmet to helmet or whatever they call. Targeting. So he got dinged a little bit, so we just wanted to take care of him and get him out of there.”

Shilo Sanders had two solo tackles in Saturday's game before exiting Saturday's game after having nine tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the season opener against North Dakota State.

Since arriving in Boulder last year, Shilo Sanders has been a key cog in the CU defense. He finished the 2023 season with a team-high 69 tackles to go along with four forced fumbles and an interception.

The Buffs will be back on the road next week when they travel to Fort Collins to take on Colorado State in another rivalry matchup to close out nonconference play.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQnVmZmFsb2VzIGFyZSBiYW5nZWQgdXAgbGVhdmluZyBOZWJy YXNrYSDwn6SVPGJyPjxicj5Db2FjaCBwcmltZSBwcm92aWRlZCBhbiB1cGRh dGVkIG9uIFNoaWxvLCBTaGVkZXVyIGFuZCBvdGhlcnMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vZ0E3eVlxb1lZIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2dBN3lZ cW9ZWTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBZYWhvbyBTcG9ydHMgKEBZYWhvb1Nwb3J0 cykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZYWhvb1Nwb3J0cy9z dGF0dXMvMTgzMjY0NDYxNDExMDc2OTU4OD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9zaGlsby1zYW5kZXJzLWV4aXRzLWN1LXMtbG9zcy10by1uZWJy YXNrYS13aXRoLWFybS1pbmp1cnkiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNvbG9yYWRvLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGc2hpbG8tc2FuZGVycy1leGl0cy1jdS1zLWxvc3MtdG8tbmVi cmFza2Etd2l0aC1hcm0taW5qdXJ5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK