Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter honored as the best in the Big 12

The Big 12 announced postseason honorees for the 2024 season Thursday, and multiple Buffs were on the receiving end of accolades.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ historic season at Colorado landed him as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and he was named to the All-Big 12 first-team offense. Two-way star Travis Hunter collected numerous awards as he was selected as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as well as being named to both All-Big 12 first-team offense and defense at wide receiver and cornerback.

Defensive end BJ Green was named as the defensive newcomer of the year, despite being a senior, and was also a first-team selection after posting 7.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles. Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green was named All-Big 12 second-team after a productive season recording 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Sanders and Hunter were one of the dominant duos within the conference with Sanders leading the Big 12 in passing yards (3,926) and touchdowns (35) while Hunter led with 14 touchdowns and finished second in the Big 12 in receiving yards (1,152).

Hunter secured defensive player of the year after a dominant season providing elite coverage on the conferences' best wide receivers. He finished the regular season posting 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumbled and four interceptions. He also became the first player in Big 12 history to record multiple games with an interception and an offensive touchdown.

Green, who joined the Buffs this year as a transfer from Arizona State, was a pivotal player in Colorado’s effective pass rush and run defense this year as he was an inevitable force in opposing backfields. His 7.5 sacks tied for the second-most among all Big 12 players.

Overall, Colorado’s pass rush finished the regular season with a Big 12-best 37 sacks, which ranks 11th nationally.

These award winners and many others helped the Buffs (9-3) to their best season since 2016.

The Buffs also had several All-Big 12 honorable mentions.

• Preston Hodge (DB)

• Alejandro Mata (K)

• Taje McCoy (DFOY)

• DJ McKinney (DB)

• Chidozie Nwankwo (DLOY, DL)

• Jordan Seaton (OFOY, OL)

• Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig (DB)

• Mark Vassett (P)

• LaJohntay Wester (ONOY, WR)