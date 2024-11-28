Scouting the opponent: Colorado fighting for Big 12 life vs. Oklahoma State

Colorado has one last gasp to try and sneak into the Big 12 Championship Game on Friday after a loss to Kansas took that fate out of its hands. The Buffs can still get to Arlington with a win and some help from the rest of the conference on Saturday, but they must take care of business first.

There is some good news for the Buffs heading into Week 14. Firstly, they are the first team at the top of the Big 12 to play, so there is no chance of them being eliminated when they take the field on Friday morning. Secondly, they get to play the worst team in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State has been shockingly disappointing this season. After returning most of the core from a 10-win team that reached the Big 12 Championship Game last season and being picked to win the conference in the preseason media poll, Mike Gundy and the Cowboys have lost eight consecutive games in conference play. They will be fighting to avoid finishing winless in conference play for the first time under their longtime head coach.

In fact, Gundy has won at least two conference games in every season at Oklahoma State except for his first season in 2005 when the Cowboys finished 1-7 in the Big 12. Regardless of the slump, Colorado will be happy to see a struggling team on the schedule after falling to the hottest team in the conference last week.

Let’s take a look at Oklahoma State and what it brings on both sides.