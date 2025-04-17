Colorado freshman center Cash Cleveland plans to transfer

Cash Cleveland. (Photo by USA Today Sports photos)

Colorado freshman center Cash Cleveland made an impact in his six games played, but intends to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder from Rockwall, Texas, played his senior year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., He didn’t get many offers, but Georgia Tech and Colorado came along, and he walk-on with the Buffaloes Dec. 22, 2023.

Cleveland didn’t need long to show his potential at CU for coach Deion Sanders. He became a Pro Football Focus freshman All-American center, with a 68.7 grade, including 77.5 in pass blocking. Cleveland logged 315 snaps and started in four of six games he played in down the stretch of the season. He allowed just one sack and one quarterback hurry. Cleveland will have three years of eligibility remaining.