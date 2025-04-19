WATCH: Deion Sanders and CU players speak after the spring game

Colorado's spring practice schedule has come to a close following the Buffs' annual Black & Gold spring game.

Head coach Deion Sanders met with reporters following the festivities to discuss what he's prioritizing this offseason, his thoughts on the quarterbacks, the spring game and much more. Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis plus safety Ben Finneseth also met with the media to speak about a variety of topics this spring.



Watch the post-spring game media sessions below: