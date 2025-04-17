Big 12 Spotlight: Notable pipelines to high school talent factories

Jordan Seaton (Photo by © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

A major part of recruiting is coaching staffs getting their foot in the door at high school programs that annually produce multiple high-level, Power Four players. And once a coaching staff can create a pipeline at these high school football factories, it can be one of the biggest built-in recruiting advantages every year. This week, we are taking a look at which Power Four programs have an established pipeline at certain high school football factories. Next up is the Big 12.

CHANDLER (ARIZ.) HAMILTON - ARIZONA

One of the biggest aspects in Arizona high school recruiting in at least the last decade has been Arizona and Arizona State’s difficulties keeping top-flight, in-state talent home. The state’s top player this recruiting cycle, Tait Reynolds, is committed to Clemson. Last cycle, Cooper Perry went to Oregon. And on and on. But Arizona has done an excellent job locking up top players from powerhouse Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton as the Wildcats have found a ton of success there. Five players on the roster – linebacker Taye Brown, receiver Tre Spivey, offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and defensive backs Genesis Smith and Dajon Hinton – all come from that school in the Phoenix suburbs that’s less than two hours away. Arizona is back in Chandler, Ariz. – but not at Hamilton HS – for three-star athlete Hamisi Juma in this recruiting class.

BRADENTON (FLA.) IMG ACADEMY - COLORADO

Every top program goes to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for its top prospects but Colorado and coach Deion Sanders have had an inordinate amount of success there, especially convincing top players to head all the way out to Boulder. Landing five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who had an impressive freshman season with the Buffaloes, was the biggest win from IMG for Colorado. Flipping four-star defensive lineman London Merritt from Ohio State late last recruiting cycle was a major win as well. High three-star defensive end Alexander McPherson has the physical tools to be special. So much of Colorado’s roster management will be through the transfer portal. But hitting up IMG Academy is never a bad idea and building an even bigger pipeline there should only benefit the Buffs.

DRAPER (UTAH) CORNER CANYON - UTAH

The Utah coaching staff has done an impressive job at Kahuku, Hawaii, as well but the Utes are doing really well at powerhouse Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon, which continues to pump out elite players in nearly every recruiting class. Utah has not gotten everybody out of there as quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Helaman Casuga and receiver Jerome Myles got away. But the Utes have landed current quarterback Isaac Wilson, offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia and defensive end Kash Dillon out of there. A tremendous amount of talent comes out of the state of Utah and many of them play at Corner Canyon. Keeping that pipeline open especially for an in-state school is a big deal and one that could keep paying dividends.

SANFORD (FLA.) SEMINOLE - UCF

