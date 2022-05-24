Ryan Staub continues to forge strong relationship with Mike Sanford

After Mike Sanford was announced as Colorado's new offensive coordinator in mid-December of last year, it didn't take long for him to get settled in Boulder.

By January, he had begun to issue scholarship offers to prospects, one of which was Santa Clarita (West Ranch) Calif. quarterback Ryan Staub.

Staub, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound prospect, was offered by Sanford on Jan. 26. Shortly thereafter, he and his dad travelled to Boulder so that Staub could check out CU unofficially.

By the 31st of the month, he had verbally committed to Colorado, becoming 2023 pledge No. 2 for the Buffs.

While things moved quickly for Staub, hitting it off with Sanford from the jump proved to be the catalyst in him choosing CU.

“I thought coach Sanford was awesome," Staub told CUSportsNation shortly after he committed. "He’s a cool person with an amazing resume. Wherever he goes, he wins. I like the system that he has and he walked me through a few things. I trust him. He’s a really smart guy.”

Throughout his recruitment, Staub had also attracted offers from Arizona, Southern Methodist and Fresno State, among others.

But with a few months now having passed since he committed to Colorado, he feels that his pledge has strengthened.

Now, he's looking ahead to June, when he'll visit CU officially following a pair of unofficials (one in January, the other this past spring).

“I feel as good as ever and as strong as ever, if not more so," he said. "Building a relationship with coach Sanford, going back to Boulder one more time since committing — I’m actually going to take an official later next month — it’s as good as ever. I love where things are headed and I’m so excited.”