Ryan Staub sees a perfect fit for himself at Colorado

In the span of six days, Class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Staub went from being offered by the Buffs, to visiting Boulder to committing.

Staub, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound player from Santa Clarita (West Ranch) Calif., picked up his first offer from Arizona in October of last year.

Then, Buffs offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, out on the recruiting trail, stopped by West Ranch in late January.

Their meeting led to an offer on Tuesday, Staub and his father then promptly travelled to check out Boulder the same weekend and the following Monday, Jan. 31, he pulled the trigger and committed to CU.

“It basically just came down to right time, perfect opportunity, with the school being one of my dream schools and the coaching staff, from coach Mike Sanford to the head coach, Karl Dorrell — it’s a great coaching staff," Staub said. "And not only that, but (CU) is a great place and college to be that I went to spend my next four years at.”

As a junior at West Hills, Staub threw for 2,414 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for six touchdowns and 324 yards on the ground.

Staub earned Foothill League Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record.

The three-star prospect is also ranked as the No. 42 overall player in California for his class.

While listed as a pro-style quarterback, Staub also feels confident in his ability to scramble and run the ball when needed.

"I’m definitely in between pro-style and dual threat," he said. "Either way, I don’t really care. But I’ve always liked to consider myself a pro-style that can run and do a little bit of both. I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily just a dual threat. I can be a dual threat, I believe, but I would say I’m a pro-style that can use my legs.”