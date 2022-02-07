Ryan Staub sees a perfect fit for himself at Colorado
In the span of six days, Class of 2023 quarterback Ryan Staub went from being offered by the Buffs, to visiting Boulder to committing.
Staub, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound player from Santa Clarita (West Ranch) Calif., picked up his first offer from Arizona in October of last year.
Then, Buffs offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, out on the recruiting trail, stopped by West Ranch in late January.
Their meeting led to an offer on Tuesday, Staub and his father then promptly travelled to check out Boulder the same weekend and the following Monday, Jan. 31, he pulled the trigger and committed to CU.
“It basically just came down to right time, perfect opportunity, with the school being one of my dream schools and the coaching staff, from coach Mike Sanford to the head coach, Karl Dorrell — it’s a great coaching staff," Staub said. "And not only that, but (CU) is a great place and college to be that I went to spend my next four years at.”
As a junior at West Hills, Staub threw for 2,414 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for six touchdowns and 324 yards on the ground.
Staub earned Foothill League Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading the Wildcats to an 8-3 record.
The three-star prospect is also ranked as the No. 42 overall player in California for his class.
While listed as a pro-style quarterback, Staub also feels confident in his ability to scramble and run the ball when needed.
"I’m definitely in between pro-style and dual threat," he said. "Either way, I don’t really care. But I’ve always liked to consider myself a pro-style that can run and do a little bit of both. I wouldn’t say I’m necessarily just a dual threat. I can be a dual threat, I believe, but I would say I’m a pro-style that can use my legs.”
Staub's commitment to Colorado represents an opening move by Sanford, new to CU's staff, in working to shape the Buffs' future offensive roster to his liking.
While Staub met briefly with tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Clay Patterson, as well as some of CU's recruiting department staff, it was Sanford who did the heavy lifting as far as his own recruitment was concerned.
“I thought coach Sanford was awesome," Staub said. "He’s a cool person with an amazing resume. Wherever he goes, he wins. I like the system that he has and he walked me through a few things. I trust him. He’s a really smart guy.”
The Buffaloes now have two commits in their Class of 2023, with Staub joining Houston (Yates) Texas defensive end Kam Bizor.
Now having seen Boulder and CU in-person, Staub is already looking forward to when he can next return.
With a lot of high school football still ahead of him and his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent with Colorado still far in the distance, Staub instead is looking ahead to another unofficial visit sometime this spring, followed by an official visit, likely in the fall.
"It was unbelievable," Staub said of Boulder. "It sold me right away — it was beautiful. It’s everything you could ever want in a college town. It’s beautiful, there’s a lot of outdoor activity, it seems like it’s a cool place with cool people, it’s a nice city, not far from Denver, so it was everything. The campus and school were beautiful, too.”