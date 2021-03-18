CUSportsNation - Rusk coach Thomas Sitton breaks down what CU is getting in Owen McCown

Last night, the Buffaloes' Class of 2022 expanded to three, with Colorado landing a verbal pledge from Rusk High School (Texas) quarterback Owen McCown .

McCown, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect and son of longtime NFL quarterback Josh McCown, chose the Buffaloes from a handful of other offers, including Virginia Tech.

And with that, the Buffs secured a signal caller for the 2022 class early into the recruiting cycle.

This past fall was McCown's first as starting quarterback at Rusk High School and he threw for 1,080 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in eight games played.

For Rusk head coach Thomas Sitton, McCown's powerful arm revealed itself early on.

“In my 25 years of coaching, I’ve never seen a ball come out of a kid’s hand as fast as it does (with Owen)," Sitton said. "He’s got great arm strength — when you’re catching a football from him, you can feel it. There is pop in your hands."

"Most of our coaches, just being honest with you, do not like to play catch with him. He’s not trying to hurt you but he’s got some zip on it."

Listed as a pro-style quarterback, McCown is ranked as the No. 21 such player in the nation while within the Lone State State for his 2022 class, he comes in ranked at No. 61 overall.

With respect to McCown's label, Sitton disagreed, namely because being viewed as a pro-style type of player often comes with the connotation that an ability to evade the blitz is lacking, something Sitton can attest is not the case with McCown.

"Would I label him as a pro-style quarterback just because he throws it really well? I would not, just because he is a very fast kid, he’s great at escaping pressure and he’s got a gear that he can hit and really turn it up as far as getting vertical up the football field," Sitton said. "He can run and he can flat out get it."