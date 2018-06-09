Run Through the Colorado Football Roster: 68-62
CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.
Today, we continue the series with Nos. 68-62
Not yet a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!
68 Casey Roddick
OL | 6-foot-4, 240-pounds | Freshman | Ventura, Calif.
As a recruit, Roddick was committed to Cal, choosing the Golden Bears over Colorado and several other programs. However, after a coaching change at Cal and an official visit to Colorado, Roddick wanted to be a Buff. The one problem was that CU didn’t have an open scholarship for him anymore, but they were able to bring him in on a gray shirt, delaying his enrollment until January of 2018. He suffered a knee injury during spring practice, and it’s likely he takes a redshirt year this fall anyways.
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news