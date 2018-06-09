Ticker
Run Through the Colorado Football Roster: 68-62

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
CUSportsNation.com

CUSportsNation.com is running through the Colorado football roster in reverse order, starting with #99 Jalen Sami and counting down to #1's Donovan Lee and Delrick Abrams.

Today, we continue the series with Nos. 68-62

Aaron Haigler
68 Casey Roddick

OL | 6-foot-4, 240-pounds | Freshman | Ventura, Calif.

As a recruit, Roddick was committed to Cal, choosing the Golden Bears over Colorado and several other programs. However, after a coaching change at Cal and an official visit to Colorado, Roddick wanted to be a Buff. The one problem was that CU didn’t have an open scholarship for him anymore, but they were able to bring him in on a gray shirt, delaying his enrollment until January of 2018. He suffered a knee injury during spring practice, and it’s likely he takes a redshirt year this fall anyways.

