Roundtable: Staff predictions and perspective for Colorado-Oklahoma State

Colorado no longer has control of its postseason destiny, but the Buffs can keep their Big 12 title game hopes alive for at least another day if they secure a win against Oklahoma State on Friday.

Four Big 12 teams are tied at the top of the conference after a wild Week 13 and Colorado needs a win Friday plus some big upsets around the conference Saturday in order to reach the championship game.

Before head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs (8-3, 6-2 Big 12) can look ahead to anything else, though, they need to bounce back from their loss at Kansas last week and secure a win over an underwhelming Oklahoma State team (2-8, 0-8).

“Tough week, but we plan to respond accordingly,” Sanders said. “We plan to get our little swagger back and fix the things that we let down last week -- tremendous game. We still got, you know, a little bit hanging on. We are trying to flush it, trust me, we trying to flush it tremendously.

“But sometimes it's little things that creep up on you. You remind yourself of the opportunity you had, and you pray that you still have an opportunity. But I want it for the young men so badly that it's hard to just totally flush completely."

Our CU Sports Report staff discusses the key storylines for the Buffs and gives score predictions.