Robert Barnes expected back for Texas A&M, Frank Fillip 'ahead of schedule'
As Colorado prepared to kick off its 2021 season last week leading into Friday's matchup with UNC, a notable name on the Buffs' opening depth chart was nowhere to be seen.
Karl Dorrell expects Robert Barnes to be back this Saturday vs. Texas A&M:
That depth chart omission was surrounding graduate transfer linebacker Robert Barnes, who joined the Buffaloes early in 2021 and had appeared a likely candidate to see extensive action in Boulder after playing in 34 games from 2017-2020 with Oklahoma.
Barnes' absence wasn't the only eyebrow-raiser on that depth chart, that's for sure; there was no mention of nickel back Chris Miller and perhaps most glaringly, Colorado listed a base 4-3 defense.
All that being said, head coach Karl Dorrell provided an update on Barnes during his Tuesday morning press conference, as the Buffaloes look down the barrel to facing No. 5 Texas A&M this Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.
Barnes had spent the majority of fall camp practicing at the "Mo" (Will) linebacker spot, earning praise throughout the month of August from coaches and teammates alike.
Per Dorrell, Barnes should be suited up and ready to go against the Aggies this Saturday after being held out of the UNC opener due to precaution.
“We do expect him to be available this weekend," Dorrell said. "He had a soft tissue injury that we didn’t feel was warranted enough to play (against UNC). But he’ll be ready to go for this one.”
Frank Fillip "ahead of schedule" in recovering from shoulder injury:
Sophomore offensive lineman Frank Fillip started all of Colorado's six games last fall at right tackle.
Leading into the Valero Alamo Bowl, Fillip led the Buffs with 375 snaps played, as he failed to miss a single offensive snap with the offense.
However, since mid-spring, Fillip has been inactive, as he's dealt with a shoulder injury.
Having been unable to participate in Colorado's preseason fall camp, Fillip was expected to become available once again roughly around the time the Buffs start conference play against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 25.
But in a stroke of good luck, Fillip appears to be coming along nicely in terms of his recovery and has started to rejoin CU's practices.
“Frank is doing awesome, he’s doing a great job and he’s ahead of schedule," Dorrell said. "...When we were projecting when he would be back, (doctors) thought it would be somewhere at the start of the conference season, but there’s a chance he might get to play earlier."
"He is practicing, he is getting back into doing individual (drills) and doing some stuff with the lines and so, he has to go through that period of acclimatization, as well, to get himself ready. He’ll have some time to do that but we feel that he’s really close.”
In Fillip's absence, redshirt freshman Jake Wiley started against Northern Colorado at left tackle.
Position coach Mitch Rodrigue has said he expects a fierce battle between Wiley and Fillip once the latter is back at 100% health and begins competing for his starting job again.