Robert Barnes expected back for Texas A&M, Frank Fillip 'ahead of schedule'

As Colorado prepared to kick off its 2021 season last week leading into Friday's matchup with UNC, a notable name on the Buffs' opening depth chart was nowhere to be seen.

That depth chart omission was surrounding graduate transfer linebacker Robert Barnes, who joined the Buffaloes early in 2021 and had appeared a likely candidate to see extensive action in Boulder after playing in 34 games from 2017-2020 with Oklahoma.

Barnes' absence wasn't the only eyebrow-raiser on that depth chart, that's for sure; there was no mention of nickel back Chris Miller and perhaps most glaringly, Colorado listed a base 4-3 defense.

All that being said, head coach Karl Dorrell provided an update on Barnes during his Tuesday morning press conference, as the Buffaloes look down the barrel to facing No. 5 Texas A&M this Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Barnes had spent the majority of fall camp practicing at the "Mo" (Will) linebacker spot, earning praise throughout the month of August from coaches and teammates alike.

Per Dorrell, Barnes should be suited up and ready to go against the Aggies this Saturday after being held out of the UNC opener due to precaution.

“We do expect him to be available this weekend," Dorrell said. "He had a soft tissue injury that we didn’t feel was warranted enough to play (against UNC). But he’ll be ready to go for this one.”