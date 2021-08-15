Colorado's defense suiting the skill set of grad transfer LB Robert Barnes

While there is much left to be done within Colorado's fall camp before a formal depth chart comes out ahead of the Buffs' Sept. 3 season opener vs. Northern Colorado, graduate transfer Robert Barnes seems to have placed himself in good position to earn a starter's gig by that time.

Barnes, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Oklahoma, joined the Buffaloes back in January following a four-year career with the Sooners.

While in Norman, Barnes played in a total of 34 games, beginning his career at safety.

In 2018, as a sophomore, he was injured late in the season, which bled over into his junior campaign, leading to him redshirting.

By the time of his senior year in 2020, he and Lincoln Riley had agreed that a move to linebacker would suit him and his frame best.

"We had a different kid of defensive scheme and they wanted smaller safeties — there really wasn't room for a box-type of safety," Barnes said. "Me and coach Riley sat down and said 'let's put you at 'Will' throughout fall camp.' I enjoyed the position; it was a bit more of a box-type linebacker scenario."

Before season's end, Barnes had moved back to safety thought, starting there against Baylor.

For Karl Dorrell, defensive coordinator Chris Wilson and position coach Mark Smith, Barnes' player profile, one which boasted versatility but not at a cost of physicality, was just what they were looking for.

"The days of the Dick Butkus, big-cowboy-collar-downhill linebackers are fading and you need guys with that skill set," Smith said. "Robert has it."

Barnes has found himself practicing at the 'Mo' inside backer position opposite the 'Mike' spot that senior Nate Landman has occupied for three years straight.

Thus, CU's coaches expect Barnes to be a player with the physical tools to meet the run head on but also with enough speed and instincts to effectively cover wide receivers coming across the middle of the field.

"Robert is a big, physical linebacker from that big safety mold and he can play in the box, as well," Smith said. "He’s got really good footwork and change of direction."

"His background playing defensive back has been really beneficial to him at the position because the way playing linebacker has moved today is creating opportunities to get in space and matchups one-on-one."