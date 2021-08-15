Colorado's defense suiting the skill set of grad transfer LB Robert Barnes
While there is much left to be done within Colorado's fall camp before a formal depth chart comes out ahead of the Buffs' Sept. 3 season opener vs. Northern Colorado, graduate transfer Robert Barnes seems to have placed himself in good position to earn a starter's gig by that time.
Barnes, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker from Oklahoma, joined the Buffaloes back in January following a four-year career with the Sooners.
While in Norman, Barnes played in a total of 34 games, beginning his career at safety.
In 2018, as a sophomore, he was injured late in the season, which bled over into his junior campaign, leading to him redshirting.
By the time of his senior year in 2020, he and Lincoln Riley had agreed that a move to linebacker would suit him and his frame best.
"We had a different kid of defensive scheme and they wanted smaller safeties — there really wasn't room for a box-type of safety," Barnes said. "Me and coach Riley sat down and said 'let's put you at 'Will' throughout fall camp.' I enjoyed the position; it was a bit more of a box-type linebacker scenario."
Before season's end, Barnes had moved back to safety thought, starting there against Baylor.
For Karl Dorrell, defensive coordinator Chris Wilson and position coach Mark Smith, Barnes' player profile, one which boasted versatility but not at a cost of physicality, was just what they were looking for.
"The days of the Dick Butkus, big-cowboy-collar-downhill linebackers are fading and you need guys with that skill set," Smith said. "Robert has it."
Barnes has found himself practicing at the 'Mo' inside backer position opposite the 'Mike' spot that senior Nate Landman has occupied for three years straight.
Thus, CU's coaches expect Barnes to be a player with the physical tools to meet the run head on but also with enough speed and instincts to effectively cover wide receivers coming across the middle of the field.
"Robert is a big, physical linebacker from that big safety mold and he can play in the box, as well," Smith said. "He’s got really good footwork and change of direction."
"His background playing defensive back has been really beneficial to him at the position because the way playing linebacker has moved today is creating opportunities to get in space and matchups one-on-one."
Barnes himself seems to be fitting into CU's defensive scheme like a glove, with the 'Mo' position allowing him to put his strengths to good use.
“I’ve loved it so far," Barnes said. "The thing I appreciate is that they’re letting me play. They’re letting me use my size, they’re letting me cover — they’re letting me do all the things that I came here to do. As practices go on, I get more comfortable."
"I think we have a great defensive coaching staff with coach Wilson and coach Smith. They’re utilizing me in a place where I’ve been wanting to play. The ‘Mo’ position is the perfect scenario for me.”
Since arriving in Boulder, Barnes has been singled out by Dorrell as having provided sound leadership for the Buffs.
The way Barnes put it, he didn't want to land in Boulder and immediately start barking out orders to teammates he wasn't familiar with and in front of coaches he'd yet to forge in-person relationships with.
Instead, Barnes sought to lead by example first, demonstrate his value in the weight room and during practice reps and eventually arrive at a position where
“Coming here, anytime you transfer from a place you’ve been at for four years, it’s never easy to come into a place where you don’t know anybody and you're the new kid on the block," he said. "But at the same time, I knew I brought a level of maturity and a level of experience and that I could provide that to these guys."
Defensive leadership during the spring was particularly needed as Landman rehabbed his torn Achilles, forcing him to miss the entirety of CU's spring practices, but Barnes seems to have stepped up in that regard, while also forging a partnership with Landman.
"Nate was down during the spring, so that was kind of my opportunity to assume that leadership role position but then as soon as he came back in the summertime, started working out with us and all that, we meshed perfectly," Barnes said.
"Me and him are both very vocal leaders, so that helps on the field, too. He can focus on his side, I can focus on my side, we can mesh together and we already have communications together to where we don’t even need to say anything on the field."
Colorado has yet to release a formal week one depth chart and probably won't for a few more weeks but the way coaches and teammates have spoken of Barnes seems to indicate he's punched his ticket towards being a regular contributor for CU on defense leading into the season.