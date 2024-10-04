Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado's win over UCF

Last Saturday presented an opportunity for Colorado to make a statement, and it delivered. The Buffs established themselves as a true Big 12 contender with their most complete game of the Deion Sanders era, a 48-21 blowout of previously-unbeaten UCF on the road. There were a lot of positives to take from Saturday's game, as well as a few things that they can clean up during the bye week.

Here are five takeaways after taking a second look at the game.