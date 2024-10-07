2025 guard Josiah Sanders gives Colorado his commitment

The Buffs were one of the first big programs to become involved with Sanders earlier in the year before his recruitment began to take off, and Monday he made the decision to stay close to home and play for Boyle by announcing his commitment to CU .

It would be difficult to find a recruit Colorado wanted more in the 2025 cycle than Denver-Colorado Prep point guard Josiah Sanders . The 6-foot-4 prospect is a local player who has the type of game that fits into what Tad Boyle and his staff want to accomplish in Boulder.

Sanders took an official visit to Colorado in August, and Northwestern and San Diego State also hosted him for official visits in recent weeks. Tennessee, which had been set to host him on an official visit this weekend, and Stanford rounded out the previously announced top five for the new CU commit.

Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Arizona State, Colorado State and SMU are some of the other schools that offered Sanders at one point in his recruitment.

The high-scoring guard shined on the travel circuit this spring and summer, and he is another playmaker who will be joining CU for next season. The Buffs are now up to four commitments in the 2025 class, all guards, giving Boyle plenty of options to use on the perimeter.

Colorado entered August without a commitment but that changed in the middle of that month when California guard Isaiah Johnson broke the ice. Since then, fellow three-star guards Ian Inman (The Woodlands, Texas) and Jalin Holland (Los Lunas, New Mexico) joined the group giving Boyle a variety of perimeter playmakers for next season.

All four commits have an ability to score and handle the ball giving CU several players capable of running the point guard spot in the future.

Sanders and the rest of the group will have their first opportunity to sign with the Buffs next month when the early signing period opens up.