Colorado working hard to move four-star OT Carde Smith off USC commitment
Carde Smith has been courted by an array of different programs across the country for the better part of the last year.Over the summer, the four-star offensive tackle from Mobile (Ala.) Williamson ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news