Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItNjAwMjY2OCc+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJjNzJiMTg5YS00YTBmLTNkYjItOGM0OS1iNGQ2 NWRiODA4MjIiLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MzMwODYiLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci02MDAyNjY4Iik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci02MDAyNjY4Iik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

With conference play beginning in earnest this week, we have a good idea about what teams have hit on their transfer prospect evaluations and which ones haven’t. Let’s take another look at the top five teams from the 2024 transfer team rankings to see how well they’ve handled improving their roster.

Advertisement

ARIZONA STATE

Sam Leavitt (AP Images)

Notable Arizona State transfers Raleek Brown, Cole Martin and Kamari Wilson have not played much at all but that hasn’t seemed to hurt the 3-1 Sun Devils much this season. Michigan State quarterback transfer Sam Leavitt won the starting job in the offseason but, with just three touchdown passes and two interceptions, he isn’t exactly torching secondaries. Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and his staff have brought in a lot of transfers who may not be overly impressive on an individual basis but they fit their role well on the team and the sum is certainly greater than the parts on their own.

COLORADO

Samuel Okunlola and BJ Green II (AP Images)

LOUISVILLE

Ja'Corey Brooks (AP Images)

Trying to build off a 10-win season last year, coach Jeff Brohm and his staff added more than 25 players from the transfer portal, including four-stars Caullin Lacy and Thor Griffith. Lacy was supposed to be the top receiver for the Cardinals this season but he was sidelined due to injury for the first four games of this season. Expectations were rightfully very high for him after posting 91 catches for 1,305 yards and seven touchdowns a season ago. Alabama receiver transfer Ja’Corey Brooks has stepped up to fill the No. 1 receiver role. Meanwhile, Texas Tech transfer quarterback Tyler Shough has played well enough to get Louisville to 3-1. On the defensive side of the ball, Rutgers defensive line transfer Rene Konga is Louisville’s highest-graded defender. Harvard transfer Thor Griffith, a four-star defensive lineman, has not played or been as productive as expected. Brohm and his staff seem to have done well to solidify priority areas with players who may not necessarily have the talent to stand out on their own but they complement each other well.

OLE MISS

Henry Parrish Jr. (AP Images)

TEXAS A&M

Nic Scourton (AP Images)