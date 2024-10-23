Rewind the tape: Takeaways from Colorado-Arizona

in other news
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Buffs' Exhibition victory over Pomona-Pitzer
The best shots from Colorado's exhibition game against Pomona-Pitzer over the weekend in Boulder.
Takeaways: Arizona unable to keep up with Colorado's fire power
Breaking down what stood out Saturday in the Buffs' win over the Wildcats in Tucson.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Arizona
Full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference following the Buffs' road win over the Wildcats.
WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after win vs. Arizona
Watch the postgame press conferences from after CU's win against Arizona on Saturday in Tucson.
Game Breakdown: Buffs bounce back with dominant win over Arizona
Everything you need to know about the Buffs' win against Arizona in Tucson on Saturday.
in other news
PHOTOS: Scenes from the Buffs' Exhibition victory over Pomona-Pitzer
The best shots from Colorado's exhibition game against Pomona-Pitzer over the weekend in Boulder.
Takeaways: Arizona unable to keep up with Colorado's fire power
Breaking down what stood out Saturday in the Buffs' win over the Wildcats in Tucson.
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win over Arizona
Full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference following the Buffs' road win over the Wildcats.
- S
- WR
- OG
- ILB
- S
- TE
- OT
- TE