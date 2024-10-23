Colorado is trending for four-star WR Adrian Wilson

There has been no shortage of twists and turns in Adrian Wilson's recruitment.

Wilson, the No. 27-ranked WR in the Rivals250 out of Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss High School just outside of Austin, is incredibly talented and has been in high demand by programs across the country. Over the past two years, that's resulted in commitments and ultimately decommitments to and from TCU, Oregon, and most recently Arizona State.

Wilson's decision to back off his pledge to the Sun Devils was followed shortly by an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker from Texas is set to make his first visit up to Boulder this weekend, multiple sources tell Rivals.