Colorado is trending for four-star WR Adrian Wilson

There has been no shortage of twists and turns in Adrian Wilson's recruitment.
Wilson, the No. 27-ranked WR in the Rivals250 out of Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss High School just outside of Austin, is incredibly talented and has been in high demand by programs across the country. Over the past two years, that's resulted in commitments and ultimately decommitments to and from TCU, Oregon, and most recently Arizona State.
Wilson's decision to back off his pledge to the Sun Devils was followed shortly by an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound playmaker from Texas is set to make his first visit up to Boulder this weekend, multiple sources tell Rivals.
This is when Colorado recruiting heats up and the Buffs are set for a big weekend on the recruiting front with Cincinnati coming into town. Sanders will also host four-star USC-committed OT Carde Smith for an official visit.
Colorado already holds a commitment from four-star WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr., also from the Lone Star State. The Buffs hold eight commitments overall with a long road until December's Early Signing Period. Wilson, one of the top receivers in the country in this 2025 recruiting class, is trending to be another piece for the Buffs to insert into their high-powered offense.
