REPORT: CU hires former NFL DT Domata Peko as new defensive line coach

Colorado has hired former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko as its defensive line coach, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera is reporting.

Head coach Deion Sanders continues to pluck former NFL talent as he reassembles his coaching staff this offseason. Peko is the tenth former NFL player and/or coach to join the program.

Peko played at Michigan State prior to his professional career. The Cincinnati Bengals later drafted him in the fourth round that led to a 10-year career (2006-2016) with the franchise. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston was also on the Bengals coaching staff during Peko’s stint in Cincinnati from 2012 to 2016.

Following his time with the Bengals, Peko played with the Denver Broncos (2017-2018), Baltimore Ravens (2019) and the Arizona Cardinals (2020). Before his move to the Buffs, Peko served as an assistant defensive line coach with the Dallas Cowboys, joining his former Bengals defensive coordinator and close friend of Deion Sanders, Mike Zimmer.

Peko will be working alongside senior quality control analyst and hall of famer Warran Sapp. Sapp served on CU’s coaching staff last season with former defensive line coach Damione Lewis, who took a job as Miami’s defensive line coach this offseason.

Peko was spotted at CU’s practice on Feb. 18.