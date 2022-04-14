Regis Jesuit tight end Andrew Metzger commits to Colorado

On a day that saw Colorado's men's hoops team reel in two commitments, Karl Dorrell and Co. also got in on the action, securing a pledge of their own from local Class of 2023 tight end Andrew Metzger .

Metzger, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound tight end out of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, chose the Buffs over offers from Washington State, Kansas, Air Force and others.

Metzger picked Colorado in part out of excitement with respect to how tight ends will be utilized in the offense currently being designed and implemented by first-year coordinator Mike Sanford.

With tight ends coach Clay Patterson also serving as CU's passing game coordinator, it seems warranted to expect big things from the tight end position moving foward.

“(Patterson) talked about wanting to be able to do something new with the tight ends — throw the ball to the tight ends, get the tight ends deep into that offense and really use them," Metzger previously told CUSportsNation.

"You can tell he’s really, really passionate about CU as a whole and what he wants to do with the program.”

Last season as a junior, Metzger hauled in 18 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown for Regis Jesuit, which went 8-4 on the year.

Metzger's ability to wear multiple hats offensively both in the pass and run game presents him as an interesting asset once he joins the Buffs in Boulder.

"Tight end has changed," Metzger said. "My ability to be able to put my hand down in the dirt and then go and block someone really, really well, but then the next play, I can line up in the slot or in H and then go catch a ball for a first down — that is what (coaches) said on what they really like about me: versatility.”