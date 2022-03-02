Andrew Metzger reacts to new Colorado offer

Last year, Regis Jesuit tight end Andrew Metzger was on the receiving end of some deflating news.

Colorado had began to show interest in him last February, but within a few months, his coaches relayed to him via then-tight ends coach Bryan Cook that the Buffs would not be offering him.

"I was like, ‘Oh my god. This totally sucks! I’m a Colorado kid, so I was heartbroken,’” Metzger recalled.

However, effective about 24 hours ago, Metzger is the recipient of a scholarship offer from Colorado, presented to him during an unofficial visit he took to Boulder on Tuesday.

The 180 in his recruitment by CU can be attributed to the recent changes Karl Dorrell made to his coaching staff.

Namely, new tight ends coach Clay Patterson, upon getting settled at Colorado, came across the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Metzger.

“Coach Patterson got to see my film and then stuff really started taking off from there — a lot of calls, a lot of FaceTimes and then obviously, what happened recently," Metzger said. "It’s basically turned around for the best.”

The Buffaloes joined Kansas, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Utah State, Nevada and Miami of Ohio in offering the local Aurora prospect, and since he wrapped up his time in Boulder, Metzger also has reeled in an offer from Air Force.

Metzger plays on both sides of the ball (TE/DE) for Regis Jesuit, and while Ohio offered him as a d-end, he said the vast majority of programs, Colorado included, like him at tight end.