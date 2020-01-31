Over the weekend, Colorado hosted a plethora of unofficial visitors including two 2021 recruits from Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village. The first, Chase Penry , committed to Colorado on the Saturday of his unofficial, announcing it publicly on Monday.

Helm had come up to Boulder last fall unofficially when the Buffs hosted Arizona on Oct. 5, but this past Saturday was the first time he'd gotten an in-depth taste of Colorado and its coaches.

In particular, Helm got some quality time in with Mel Tucker.

"Before Saturday, I’d never talked to him personally," he said. "He came to one of my games, I went up there on one unofficial, but I’d never really talked to him. I went up to his office, he brought me to a window that overlooks Folsom Field and he said ‘just look at this.’ I said ‘there’s nothing better coach, not at all.’ (Colorado) just really felt like home and has great scenery."

Helm's recruitment has taken off and then some in the last few days. In the last 48 hours alone, he's received scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Auburn, Oregon State, Utah and Iowa State.

The slow start followed by an explosion of offers has roots in the dramatic change he went through between his sophomore and junior years at Cherry Creek.

At the start of the 2018 season, Helm was on the lankier side and new to the varsity team. By the end of his junior year, he'd gone from reserve wide out to starting tight end on a state championship team — all in one year.

"At the end of (the 2018) season, I was about 175-180 if that and going into the first game (of 2019) I was 215," he said. "From the end of (sophomore) year to the end of last year, I put on 45-50 pounds. When I got the idea that I’d get moved (from WR to TE), I just lifted my ass off. Every night I was in the gym, I started getting on some protein, (I drank) lots and lots of water, got lots of rest — just the ins and outs to gaining weight and it definitely paid off.”

Helm was transitioned from WR to TE in the summer leading up to the 2019 season. As he alluded to above, he had the intelligence to start adjusting his body to meet the standards of being a tight end before he was formally switched.

At Cherry Creek last year, he caught 25 passes for 370 yards and eight touchdowns.