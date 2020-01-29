Chase Penry recaps Wednesday morning commitment to Colorado
Cherry Creek wideout Chase Penry today became the third member of Colorado's Class of 2021, as he committed to CU early in the morning following his fourth unofficial visit to Boulder, which he con...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news