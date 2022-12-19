Jacob Page was one of the recruits Colorado hosted for an official visit over the weekend, and Monday the receiver prospect from Tennessee made his decision to play for the Buffs. The 2023 prospect from Blackman High School in Murfreesboro picked up offers from numerous Power Five schools throughout the process including Tennessee, South Carolina, Washington, Mississippi State, Missouri and West Virginia among others.

Virginia Tech was the latest Power Five offer he held before Colorado decided to offer him last week. That quickly turned into a visit to see the Buffs in person, and now he will make the move west to Boulder for his college career.

Over the last two seasons, CU's newest receiver commit was credited with 66 catches for 1,233 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches.

Page, who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, is the second receiver to join the 2023 class since Deion Sanders took over as head coach of the Buffaloes. Florida-based speedster Asaad Waseem gave CU his commitment last week after taking an official visit with the program.

He is also the fourth offensive recruit to give the Buffs his commitment since the arrival of the new staff joining four-star running back Dylan Edwards and offensive lineman Jordan Hall, who was previously committed to Jackson State.

Monday proved to be a good day for the Buffs with Page marking the third new addition of the day for the program. Earlier in the day Kent State offensive line transfer Savion Washington and Clemson transfer linebacker LaVonta Bentley gave their commitments to CU after their weekend visits to Boulder.

Page will get his opportunity to sign with the Buffs this Wednesday when the early signing period opens up lasting until Friday night. If recruits decide not to sign during the early period, the next opportunity to ink a National Letter of Intent will not come until the first week of February.